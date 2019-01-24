Meet the cast of Death in Paradise series 8

Death in Paradise returns with a crop of new guest stars as DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon) and his team tackle some baffling murder mysteries on the Caribbean island of Saint Marie.

While Danny John-Jules (Officer Dwayne Myers) may have left the show, both JP and Florence are back alongside Catherine and the Commissioner. And there’s a new cop in town as Officer Ruby Patterson (Shkyo Amos) joins the team…

Here are the main characters and guest stars who will feature in series eight:

Ardal O’Hanlon plays DI Jack Mooney

Who is DI Jack Mooney? When DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) left Saint Marie at the end of series six, DI Jack Mooney found himself taking on the top job and moving into Humphrey’s old shack on the beach. An Irish widower with a daughter away at university, he has settled into life on the island but still finds himself a little lonely. He tends to disarm people with long (and sometimes rambling) stories and odd questions, but ultimately he is a brilliant detective.

What else has Ardal O’Hanlon been in? O’Hanlon is best-known for playing the comically clueless and naive Father Dougal McGuire in Father Ted. Since then, he has starred in My Hero, Robbie the Reindeer, Blessed, and Skins.

Joséphine Jobert plays DS Florence Cassell

Who is DS Florence Cassell? DI Jack Mooney’s second-in-command. She is a talented and capable detective, and is absolutely dedicated to her job. Having grown up in a house full of men (with five older brothers), Florence has learnt to be assertive and strong-minded. She is very easy to get along with and has a good sense of humour.

What else has Joséphine Jobert been in? Before joining Death in Paradise, the French actress and singer appeared on TV in France, with shows including Cut, Sous le soleil de Saint-Tropez, and Summer Crush.

Tobi Bakare plays Officer JP Hooper

Who is Officer JP Hooper? A young, ambitious and hard-working police officer who joined the show in 2015. He previously worked closely with Officer Dwayne Myers, and is eager to prove himself to his bosses. JP is married to the girl he had a crush on at school.

What else has Tobi Bakare been in? Recent credits include Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, where he played Eggsy’s friend Jamal. Before joining the cast of Death in Paradise, he appeared in The Tunnel, One Child, The Smoke, and Silent Witness.

Don Warrington plays Commissioner Patterson

Who is Commissioner Selwyn Patterson? The gruff police commissioner of Saint Marie – and Jack’s boss. He has a deadpan sense of humour and tends to keep his employees on edge, even though he is usually impressed by their crime-solving skills.

What else has Don Warrington been in? An accomplished stage and screen actor, Warrington has appeared in Rising Damp, New Street Law, To Play the King, and Hamlet. He played the President of Great Britain in an alternative universe in Doctor Who episode Rise of Cybermen.

Who is Ruby Patterson? After the departure of Officer Dwayne Myers (Danny John-Jules) , there is a vacancy at Saint Marie police station – but not for long. Commissioner Patterson’s niece Ruby joins the team as an eager new recruit, fresh out of police college. She has been described as a “bundle of joy.”

What else has Shyko Amos been in? Aside from a tiny two-line part in A Very English Scandal, Shyko Amos is a complete newcomer to television.

Elizabeth Bourgine plays Catherine Bordey

Who is Catherine Bordey? As one of the most friendly and popular people on the island of Saint Marie, she runs Catherine’s Bar on the beach-front where locals and police alike gather to relax in the evenings. She is at the heart of the Honoré community and is always on hand to offer advice and create unusual cocktails. Catherine has been an important part of Death in Paradise since the first series launched in 2011.

What else has Elizabeth Bourgine been in? The actress has mainly appeared on French TV, with more than 60 roles in film and television.

Leemore Marrett Jr plays Patrice Campbell

Who is Patrice Campbell? Florence’s new boyfriend.

What else has Leemore Marrett Jr. been in? The actor has made appearances in Humans, Final Score, Call the Midwife, Vera, Silent Witness, 24: Live Another Day, and Whitechapel.

Episode three guest stars

Kimberley Nixon plays Catrina

Who is Catrina? The bubbly and enthusiastic presenter of TV travel show Hotspots, currently filming an episode in Saint Marie.

What else has Kimberley Nixon been in? The actress starred as Jodie in Fresh Meat, and also played Alison White in New Blood. Her other credits include Outlander (as Millie Nelson), Ordinary Lies, Critical, Hebburn, and Cranford.

Kevin Doyle plays Terry

Who is Terry? Hotspots’ sound guy. The rest of the crew find him boring and roll their eyes when he complains, but he has developed a friendship with Catrina over the years they have all been filming together.

What else has Kevin Doyle been in? Downton Abbey fans will recognise him as Joseph Molesley, a role he’s set to reprise in the upcoming movie. He has also played John Wadsworth in Happy Valley, Lt Col Roland Brett in The Crimson Field, and the Chairman in Sheridan Smith TV movie Care.

Ron Cook plays Bill

Who is Bill? The director of Hotspots and owner of his own production company. He is competitive and ruthless, and makes his cast and crew work extremely hard – though he’ll treat them to beers at the end of the day to keep them sweet.

What else has Ron Cook been in? He recently made a memorable guest appearance as the gruesome hair and teeth dealer in Les Misérables. Other recent roles include Commissar Gadlem in The City and the City, Mr Crabb in Mr Selfridge and George Merchant in Hot Fuzz.

Olivia Poulet plays Pippa

Who is Pippa? For years, Pippa has worked behind the scenes on Hotspots, producing the TV show.

What else has Olivia Poulet been in? She stared alongside Robert Webb and David Mitchell in the TV series Back, and played Abigail Tate in Holby City. Other credits include The Thick of It (where she played Emma Messinger) and In the Loop (as Suzy).

Navin Chowdhry plays Andy

Who is Andy? Hotspots camera guy Andy is married with kids, but spends most of his time travelling for work.

What else has Navin Chowdhry been in? You may have seen him in The End of the F***ing World (as Tony), The Replacement (as Kieran), Next of Kin (Kareem Shirani), Our Girl (as Inspector Chowdhrey) or Doctor Foster (as Anwar). He also recently made a brief appearance in Star Wars: The Last Jedi as a Resistance pilot.