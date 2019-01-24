Bradley Walsh “doesn’t want to replace” The Chase with Doctor Who says Anne Hegerty

Fear not, quiz show fans! There’s no danger of Bradley Walsh quitting The Chase and disappearing into the space-time continuum of Doctor Who altogether, says Anne Hegerty.

The Chase star, who is also known as The Duchess, assured RadioTimes.com at the National Television Awards that Walsh “doesn’t want to replace” presenting the quiz show with his role as Jodie Whittaker’s companion in Doctor Who.

“I think he takes The Chase as seriously as we do,” said Hegerty, explaining that Walsh is committed to both The Chase and Doctor Who. “So I think whatever he takes on, he wants it to fit around The Chase. He doesn’t want to replace it.”

The Chase picked up Best Quiz Show at the 2019 NTAs, with Walsh phoning in via FaceTime from filming Doctor Who in South Africa to ‘be there’ with his Chaser colleagues as they collected the award.

Doctor Who is currently filming series 12, which is set for release in 2020.

While The Duchess is not concerned about Walsh taking on both roles, she does worry about Walsh not turning up to The Chase studios for other reasons: “I constantly panic that Bradley’s going to have a heart attack or fall under a bus,” she said.

Or get lost inside the Tardis?