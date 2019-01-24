Ant and Dec receive Guinness World Record for historic 18th consecutive National Television Award
The duo accepted the award on-stage at the Britain's Got Talent auditions in London
Ant and Dec have been presented with a Guinness World Record following their 18th consecutive Best TV Presenter win at the National Television Awards.
The duo – who won the award via public vote despite Ant McPartlin missing I’m A Celeb, the live stages of Britain’s Got Talent and the final episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway – accepted the world record certificates on stage at the BGT auditions in The London Palladium.
“We wouldn’t have got any of the National Television Awards if it wasn’t for you voting!” Ant said, after a two minute standing ovation from the audience. “This is for you!”
Dec then chimed in: “It’s genuinely a really exciting moment! We’re record breakers!”
The duo beat out Ant’s I’m a Celeb stand-in Holly Willoughby and her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield to take home the award at the 2019 ceremony.
Ant made a long-awaited return to his TV hosting duties earlier this month, as the Britain’s Got Talent auditions kicked off in the capital. His first episode back is due to air later this year.