Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Ant and Dec receive Guinness World Record for historic 18th consecutive National Television Award

Ant and Dec receive Guinness World Record for historic 18th consecutive National Television Award

The duo accepted the award on-stage at the Britain's Got Talent auditions in London

Ant and Dec at the NTA Awards, Getty, SL

Ant and Dec have been presented with a Guinness World Record following their 18th consecutive Best TV Presenter win at the National Television Awards.

Advertisement

The duo – who won the award via public vote despite Ant McPartlin missing I’m A Celeb, the live stages of Britain’s Got Talent and the final episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway – accepted the world record certificates on stage at the BGT auditions in The London Palladium.

“We wouldn’t have got any of the National Television Awards if it wasn’t for you voting!” Ant said, after a two minute standing ovation from the audience. “This is for you!”

Dec then chimed in: “It’s genuinely a really exciting moment! We’re record breakers!”

The duo beat out Ant’s I’m a Celeb stand-in Holly Willoughby and her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield to take home the award at the 2019 ceremony.

Advertisement

Ant made a long-awaited return to his TV hosting duties earlier this month, as the Britain’s Got Talent auditions kicked off in the capital. His first episode back is due to air later this year.

Read more: The best TV shows airing in 2019

Tags

All about National Television Awards

National Television Awards 2019 - Winners Room
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Ant and Dec, ITV Screengrab

Emotional Ant dedicates NTA for Best TV Presenter to Dec after 18th consecutive win

Best TV shows 2019 (BBC, Netflix)

The best TV shows airing in 2019

Good Omens

15 books you need to read before they become TV series and movies in 2019

David Dimbleby at the NTAs

David Dimbleby didn’t think twice about praising the BBC during the NTAs’ live ITV broadcast