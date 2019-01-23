Accessibility Links

How to watch and live stream US Open Golf 2019

Everything you need to know about watching one of the biggest golf tournaments of the year

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 17: Brooks Koepka of the United States putts on the 18th green during the final round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 17, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

2019 marks the 119th edition of the US Open, one of the four major golf tournaments of the year. Set to be played in California this year, here is everything you need to know…

When is the 2019 US Open?

Championship matches will take place from Thursday, 13th to Sunday 16th June, with practice matches taking place between the 10th and 12th.

Where will the 2019 US Open take place?

The US Open will take place at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California. This is the sixth US Open to be held here. The last was in 2010, which was won by Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland.

Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland plays his approach shot on the 13th hole during the final round of the 110th U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 20, 2010 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland plays his approach shot on the 13th hole during the final round of the 110th U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

How can I watch and live stream the US Open in the UK?

Viewers will be able to watch the 2019 US Open on Sky Sports or by streaming on Sky Go, and Eurosport.

How can I watch the US Open in the US?

Viewers in the US will be able to watch the US Open on Fox Sports.

Who won the 2018 US Open?

The winner of the 2018 US Open was Brooks Koepka of the US.

Brooks Koepka of the United States celebrates with the winners trophy after the final round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 17, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Brooks Koepka of the United States celebrates with the winners trophy after the final round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 17, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Who will win this year?

Odds point towards Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka as favourites to win the 2019 US Open.

What is the course length of the 2019 US Open?

The course layout at Pebble Beach is 7,040 yards, with a par value of 71 over 18 holes.

Can I get tickets to the 2019 US Open?

Tickets and hospitality packages for the 2019 US Open are on sale on the USGA website.

