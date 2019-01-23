Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. James Gandolfini’s son cast as Tony Soprano in The Sopranos prequel movie

James Gandolfini’s son cast as Tony Soprano in The Sopranos prequel movie

The young actor joins up with Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga and co in The Many Saints of Newark

Gandolfini

Michael Gandolfini, son of the late actor James Gandolfini, is set to follow in his father’s footsteps and play young Tony Soprano in the upcoming Sopranos prequel film.

Advertisement

The 19-year-old has just recently made the move into acting, following a minor role in last year’s Ocean’s 8 and a turn as Joey Dwyer in HBO drama The Deuce.

He will join up with Jon Bernthal, Cory Stoll, Billy Magnussen, Alessandro Nivola, and Vera Farmiga on The Many Saints of Newark, which was co-written by series creator David Chase and Lawrence Konner. Chase is also set to direct.

The film will be set in 1967 and based around the riots in Newark, which saw violence between Italian-Americans and African-Americans turn lethal. The story will focus on Tony Soprano’s uncle, the former head of the gangster family.

James Gandolfini starred as the troubled mobster in the HBO series from 1999-2006. He passed away in 2013 at the age of 51.

Advertisement

“It’s a profound honour to continue my dad’s legacy while stepping into the shoes of a young Tony Soprano,” Michael Gandolfini said. “I’m thrilled that I am going to have the opportunity to work with David Chase and the incredible company of talent he has assembled for The Many Saints of Newark.”

Tags

All about The Sopranos

Gandolfini
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

best-tv-show

The best TV show

The Sopranos

New details emerge for The Sopranos prequel movie

The Sopranos

Radio Times podcast: What are the best box sets of all time?

Credit: Netflix / Black Mirror

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now