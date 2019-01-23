National Television Awards 2019 – Who’s nominated, when is the ceremony on TV and who’s hosting?

Celebrating their 24th year, the National Television Awards are returning in January 2019. The only television ceremony in the UK where all the winners are chosen by the British public, the programme will see TV’s great and good take to the red carpet. This year the nominees range from Jed Mercurio’s Bodyguard and the latest series of BBC1’s Doctor Who starring Jodie Whittaker, to the hit dating show Love Island.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about the show, this year’s nominees, and how to bag tickets to the event.

When are the 24th National Television Awards 2019 on TV?

The awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday 22nd January 2019 and will air on ITV at 7.30pm, with Dermot O’Leary hosting. Meanwhile Love Island winners Jack and Dani are set to front the backstage coverage and Red Carpet Live.

Who are the nominees at this year’s NTAs?

BBC1’s Bodyguard, dubbed the ‘drama of the decade’, has received two nominations, one for Drama Performance for lead actor Richard Madden, and the other for New Drama. In this latter category, newly created this year, Jed Mercurio’s hit series faces stiff competition from the likes of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Killing Eve, The Cry, Girlfriends and A Discovery of Witches.

The Drama category sees Doctor Who, starring Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor, pitted against Peaky Blinders, Our Girl, Casualty — which won last year — and Call the Midwife. And speaking of Doctor Who… Bradley Walsh, the Doctor’s latest companion and The Chase presenter, is up against last year’s winners Ant & Dec in the Best Presenter category.

Whittaker is also nominated alongside Madden in the Drama Performance category. They’re up against Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) and Michelle Keegan (Our Girl).

Love Island is up for the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award (won last year by Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway), while Love Island winner (and the awards’ backstage presenter this year) Dani Dyer will no doubt be rooting for her dad, Danny Dyer, who’s up for a Serial Drama Performance award for his role as Mick Carter in EastEnders.

RadioTimes.com will be covering the National Television Awards live from the O2 – the full list of winners will be revealed here as they’re announced on stage.

Where will the awards ceremony take place?

The ceremony will take place at The O2 in London.

Where can I get tickets for the NTAs

Tickets for the glitzy event are on sale now on The O2’s website. The cheapest tickets start at just £23.50 — hurry though, as VIP and Premium tickets, including those with red carpet access, have already sold out. The dress code is black tie.

How do I vote for the NTAs?

The National Television Awards are decided by viewers but voting closed on Tuesday 22nd January at noon.

Are the NTAs live?

Yep! ITV’s coverage will begin at 7.30pm, and the show is due to last 2 hours.

Will Ant and Dec attend this year’s NTAs?

Sadly not. The 17-time consecutive winners of the Best Presenter prize will not attend the 2019 ceremony, despite being nominated. The reason? The duo have Britain’s Got Talent commitments with auditions clashing with the NTAs broadcast on 22nd January. Ant returned to TV presenting earlier this week after taking a break from work for most of 2018, including stepping back from his regular gigs on Britain’s Got Talent and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Who will receive the 2019 NTA Special Recognition Award?

Previous recipients have included David Tennant and Ant & Dec, but this year the NTAs’ top prize goes to David Dimbleby who in December stepped down from Question Time after 25 years at its helm.

His 40-year career will be commemorated at the 2019 ceremony, with other memorable moments including his coverage of the first referendum on Europe in 1975 and his anchoring of the BBC broadcast when Britain voted to leave the EU in 2016.

Dimbleby is expected to be in attendance at the O2.

Who is performing at the NTAs?

Newly-reformed quartet Westlife will take to the stage during the ceremony to perform their new single, Hello My Love, penned by Ed Sheeran.

The group – comprised of Kian Egan, Nicky Byrne, Mark Feehily and Shane Filan – will take to the stage at 8pm…

We’ll be performing ‘Hello My Love’ live at The @OfficialNTAs next Tuesday! January 22nd at 8pm. Hosted by @radioleary pic.twitter.com/3UbncgCZ0R — Westlife (@westlifemusic) January 17, 2019

Who won an NTA last year?

Last year saw Doctor Foster sweep the board, with wins in Best Drama and in Drama Performance for the show’s lead actress Suranne Jones. Emmerdale won Best Serial Drama, but it was Corrie‘s Lucy Fallon (Bethany Platt) who won the Best Serial Drama Performance, following her dark grooming storyline back in 2017.

And and Dec won best TV Presenter at the NTAs – for the 17th year running — while David Walliams won Best TV Judge.

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com will be covering the NTAs live on the night, with full details of winners as they happen and exclusive interviews