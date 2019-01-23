Dancing on Ice contestants: Who is Gemma Collins? Meet the TOWIE star taking to the rink

Dancing on Ice 2019 contestants: Gemma Collins

Age: 37

Known for: Being a TOWIE star and meme machine

Professional dance partner: Matt Evers

Why is Gemma Collins famous?

Previously known for her fiery on/off relationship with James ‘Arg’ Argent on TOWIE, Collins left the ITV2 reality show in 2014, swapping Essex for the Outback as an I’m a Celebrity contestant. However, she didn’t last long, walking out of the jungle after just three days.

Collins also competed in the second series of diving series Splash!, but was eliminated third from the contest.

And her reality repertoire doesn’t stop there – she’s starred in Sugar Free Farm, Celebrity MasterChef, Celebs Go Dating and 2016’s Celebrity Big Brother, where she finished seventh.

Oh, and Collins also gave us this classic moment when she fell through the stage at Radio 1’s Teen Awards.

Outside of her TV work, Collins has released two books: The GC: How to Be a Diva and Basically: My Real Life as an Essex Girl.

What ice skating experience does Gemma Collins have?

Surprisingly, Collins has some background on the rink. “Do you know what? As a young girl, my brother used to play ice hockey, so I was at the ice rink a lot,” she told This Morning hosts Schofield and Willoughby after she was revealed as a contestant.

Is Gemma Collins going to quit Dancing on Ice?

Despite reports Collins threw a tantrum at training, ITV are adamant she’ll make it to the live shows.

“There is absolutely no truth in this story,” said a spokesperson for ITV when RadioTimes.com approached them for comment. “Gemma is loving being on the show and we love having her.”