Sian Gibson on a possible return for Car Share: “I’d love to – you never know”

Could Car Share make a comeback? Sian Gibson has revealed she would “love to” continue the story of John and Kayleigh – adding: “You never know!”

Advertisement

Starring Peter Kay as supermarket assistant manager John Redmond and Gibson as promotions rep Kayleigh Kitson, Car Share gained a huge fanbase across two critically-acclaimed series.

But despite initially saying that the Bafta-winning comedy drama was over for good, Peter Kay’s Car Share returned with two final episodes in May 2018.

So could Car Share make another surprise return to our screens?

Speaking backstage at the National Television Awards after picking up the gong for Best Comedy, Gibson told RadioTimes.com: “We’ve no plans at the moment, but who knows? I’d love to, but you never know.”

The actress has previously revealed she is working on something new with Peter Kay, but details are firmly under wraps.

“We’re always coming up with silly ideas,” she said, adding: “Well we’re going trampolining next week, so – you never know!”

Advertisement

To be a fly on the wall…