The best TV shows airing in 2019

2019 is set to be a stellar year for TV.

Whether you’re into period dramas like Gentleman Jack and Peaky Blinders or contemporary thrillers such as Line of Duty and Traitors, there’s a scintillating range of series on offer.

In the world of entertainment, there’s also the return of some of Britain’s biggest shiny floor shows – take Strictly and The X Factor for instance – as well as the addition of The Greatest Dancer and a Shipwrecked reboot.

In comedy, Catastrophe is back for a final series and Alan Partridge bumbles back onto our screens with a brand new show.

And finally there’s a diverse selection of documentaries, from David Attenborough’s new Netflix series to Danny Dyer’s exploration of his family history.

Check out all the series to look out for in 2019, below…

Dramas

Channel:BBC1

Air date: spring 2019

Two of television’s most influential women unite – Suranne Jones on screen and Sally Wainwright behind the camera – to tell the remarkable story of Anne Lister, the Regency landowner. Read more

Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: spring 2019

An all-star cast – including David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Jack Whitehall, Anna Maxwell Martin, John Hamm, Derek Jacobi, Mark Gatiss and many more – brings to life Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s epic. Read more

Channel: Channel 4

Air date: TBC

Sheridan Smith stars as a leading British porn star in a drama examining the adult film industry. It promises to be a timely look at how porn’s influence on mainstream culture has affected society’s ideas of consent.

Channel: BBC1

Air date: spring 2019

Stephen Poliakoff’s semi-autobiographical six-part series set in Britain during the Cold War stars Toby Stephens and Keeley Hawes. Read more

Channel: ITV

Air date: TBC

The latest drama based on real events from writer Jeff Pope focuses on the disappearance of 22-year-old Sian O’Callaghan in March 2011 and the lengths Detective Supertintendent Steve Fulcher (Martin Freeman) went to in order to catch her killer. Read more

Channel: Netflix

Release date: TBC

Olivia Colman inherits the burden of the crown worn so dazzlingly by Claire Foy, who played Queen Elizabeth in series one and two. The saga of the British royal family now moves into a new era covering 1964-76. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Air date: spring 2019

AC-12 are back in business fighting police corruption. Joining regulars Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston is Stephen Graham. Could he be ‘balaclava man’ and, more importantly, will he make it past the first episode? Read more

Channel: BBC1

Air date: spring 2019

Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby in Stephen Knight’s Birmingham-based gangster family epic, which is moving to BBC1. Sam Claflin and Emmet J Scanlan (seen most recently in Butterfly) join the fray. Read more

Channel: Sky Atlantic

Air date: 15th April

The smash-hit fantasy is back for an eighth and final series, meaning the last battle for Westeros is almost upon us. But what will happen to Jon Snow and Daenerys? And will the White Walkers finally triumph? Read more

Channel: Channel 4

Air date: summer 2019

George Clooney stars in, directs and executive produces the adaptation of Joseph Heller’s tale about Yossarian, a US Air Force bombardier in World War II. Read more

