Newsreader George Alagiah returns to BBC News at 6 following cancer treatment

BBC News at 6 presenter George Alagiah will return to TV screens this Wednesday 23rd January following a year out due to cancer treatment.

The newsreader was first diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2014, and had initially been given the all-clear in November 2015.

However, the broadcaster had to undergo further treatment after the disease recurred in January last year.

Fellow presenter Sophie Raworth confirmed on Tuesday that Alagiah would be making a return to the news programme this Wednesday evening.

“Tomorrow, George Alagiah will be here, so do join him at 6,” she said at the end of Tuesday night’s broadcast, before following it up with a tweet on Wednesday morning.

“Slipping back unnoticed after a year?! Unlikely,” she wrote. “We are delighted to have you back tonight… at 6 on BBC1. Be there.”

BBC News at 6 programme editor Jonathan Whitaker later shared a photo of Alagiah “back in the hot seat” ahead of the 6pm broadcast.

In 2018, Alagiah said he remained positive about “this new challenge” despite the cancer returning.

“My brilliant doctors are determined to get me back to a disease-free state and I know they have the skill to do just that,” he said. “I learned last time around how important the support of family and friends is and I am blessed in that department. I genuinely feel positive as I prepare for this new challenge.”

BBC News at 6 will air from 6pm on BBC1