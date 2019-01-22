Accessibility Links

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Bafe got VERY excited about The Simpsons’ Outlander reference

The Jamie MacKenzie actor said the name check was “better than any award”



Never a show to turn down a pop culture reference, The Simpsons has now name-checked drama Outlander – and stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Bafe couldn’t be happier about it.

Saying it was “better than any award” on Twitter, Heughan – who plays Jamie MacKenzie ­in the time-travelling fantasy – posted a clip from the season 30 instalment Krusty the Clown.

In the episode, Homer becomes a TV reviewer, but is almost killed by Krusty after criticising his clown show. However, at Krusty’s trial, the jury turns on Homer after it’s revealed he only gave Outlander a B- score.

As judge Snyder says, “I heard it gets really good eight episodes in!”

Caitriona Balfe, who plays Claire in Outlander, was also delighted by the reference…

As were Outlander fans everywhere…

And one even imagined what the Springfield-version of the on-screen couple would look like. It’s terrifying but oh so accurate:

Outlander season four airs on Amazon in the UK and Starz in the US


