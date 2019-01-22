Sam Heughan and Caitriona Bafe got VERY excited about The Simpsons’ Outlander reference
The Jamie MacKenzie actor said the name check was “better than any award”
Never a show to turn down a pop culture reference, The Simpsons has now name-checked drama Outlander – and stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Bafe couldn’t be happier about it.
Saying it was “better than any award” on Twitter, Heughan – who plays Jamie MacKenzie in the time-travelling fantasy – posted a clip from the season 30 instalment Krusty the Clown.
- Who plays new Outlander villain Stephen Bonnet? Meet season four star Ed Speleers
- What’s going to happen in Outlander season four?
- Stay up to date with the RadioTimes.com newsletter
In the episode, Homer becomes a TV reviewer, but is almost killed by Krusty after criticising his clown show. However, at Krusty’s trial, the jury turns on Homer after it’s revealed he only gave Outlander a B- score.
As judge Snyder says, “I heard it gets really good eight episodes in!”
This is better than any award…..@Outlander_STARZ 🙌👌🤣 pic.twitter.com/okQMLSa9dB
— Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) January 21, 2019
Caitriona Balfe, who plays Claire in Outlander, was also delighted by the reference…
Whaaaaaaaaaaat???????? HOOOmer M G ..!!!! Well I can now die happy! @Outlander_STARZ @SamHeughan @TheSimpsons 😱😱😱😱😱😱 https://t.co/FY1cVp3c9O
— Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) January 21, 2019
As were Outlander fans everywhere…
Once you're on the Simpsons, it's official. You are now part of pop culture forever! Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/JxnH3Bo4g4
— Lynne Newell 🇺🇸 🏴 🏳️🌈 (@lynnekrop) January 21, 2019
You KNOW you've made it when you become a cultural reference in #TheSimpsons pic.twitter.com/MUTzirWDJj
— SA7AH (@TinyTunney) January 21, 2019
SQUEEEEE!!! We've. Made. It. #OUTLANDER pic.twitter.com/X9K7OnXOlN
— Outlander Ambassador (@OutlanderAmbass) January 21, 2019
And one even imagined what the Springfield-version of the on-screen couple would look like. It’s terrifying but oh so accurate:
— Outlander clips (@outlander_clips) January 21, 2019
Outlander season four airs on Amazon in the UK and Starz in the US