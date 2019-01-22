Emotional Ant dedicates NTA for Best TV Presenter to Dec after 18th consecutive win

Ant and Dec’s presenting partnership has had a turbulent year, with Ant choosing to spend the last nine months on an extended break after pleading guilty to drink driving in April.

But that hasn’t stopped viewers voting in their droves to name the pair Best Entertainment Presenters at the National Television Awards for the 18th consecutive year.

The pair had been nominated alongside Bradley Walsh, Graham Norton, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, and many had wondered whether 2019 might be the year to end their winning streak.

But when their names were called, a visibly emotional Ant told the NTA audience via video link: “This is a genuine shock, especially this year. I’m shaking.

“I really don’t feel like I can accept this award this year. The one reason we won this award this year is because of this guy,” he added, indicating Dec. “His hard work, dedication, funniness – and being the best mate there is out there.”

Dec – who was appearing alongside Ant via link from the Britain’s Got Talent auditions – added: “I’ve got him back now and now we’re back together. This year, probably more than ever, thank you to all of you who picked up the phone and voted for us.”

Ant had previously discussed the possibility of winning the category, explaining his presenting partner Dec deserved the prize.

“He’s worked his socks off this year. It’s an accolade to how hard he’s worked in tough circumstances. How good a friend he’s been to me. How much of a professional he is.”

He added to The Sun, “If we do win – and I hope people still vote – then Dec deserves it.

“Dec will have to take most of it and I’ll take a tiny bit for my few shows last year.”

The duo’s win drew mixed reactions from viewers. Many were over the moon for them…

Literally crying watching Ant & Dec winning their award tonight! So glad they won #NTAs — Rachel Coombs (@Rachel_Coombs) January 22, 2019

Awww Ant & Dec man I’m crying — AL (@alexleyland_) January 22, 2019

Watching Ant & Dec win the NTA for Best TV Presenters was so emotionaly😭😭😭😭 no matter what we always stick by our geordie lads ❤️ @antanddec #ntas2019 — olivia (@_oliviajayne__) January 22, 2019

Especially after Dec won rave reviews for his solo presenting on Saturday Night Takeaway and Britain’s Got Talent.

Dec deserves that award solo. Good on Ant for pointing that out. #NTAs — 🗺Nick (@bluemoonstar) January 22, 2019

But there were those who questioned whether this should have been a year when fans voted to recognise some of their fellow nominees.

I've loved Ant & Dec since I was kid and they were on SM:TV. But I don't think they should have won this year, especially not as a duo. #NTAs — Kerry Harrison (@kerrylou94) January 22, 2019

I so feel sorry for Graham Norton. Alway pipped to the post by Ant Dec. #NTAs I love the GN Show! — Lee 🎸 (@Cockney_Rocker) January 22, 2019

A #nta award for Ant & Dec? Not deserved this year I’m afraid. Dec perhaps but not as a pair #completefix — SB (@pinkshivs) January 22, 2019

Especially Holly Willoughby, who won praise from critics after stepping in for Ant on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Holly Willoughby ROBBED the chick has been on every bloody show this year is this part of an ant and dec wind up #NTAs — lew (@lookingforlewys) January 22, 2019

The beautiful Holly and Philip should of won best presenter of the year. I love ant@dec but they haven't been together this year. And Holly was amazing in the jungle. — Chris Butler (@ChrisBu41863158) January 22, 2019

I love Ant and Dec but they’ve hardly been on TV together this year. Would love to have seen Holly Willoughby win ! #NTAs — Megan (@MsMegan91) January 22, 2019

Still, whatever you think, Piers Morgan vowed not to appear on telly for a year if the pair won. So that’s something.

If @GMB loses at the @OfficialNTAs tonight & Ant McPartlin wins, I'm taking next year off to walk my dog.

And I don't even have a dog. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 22, 2019