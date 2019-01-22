National Television Awards 2019: nominations in full

Jodie Whittaker has picked up her first major awards nomination for her performance as the 11th Doctor at the National Television Awards 2019.

Whittaker will face off against Bodyguard‘s Richard Madden, Killing Eve‘s Jodie Comer and Peaky Blinders‘ Cillian Murphy in the best drama performance category, while Ant & Dec are up for best TV presenter (a category they’ve won at the last 17 ceremonies) despite Ant having missed most of the year’s TV, including the last few episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway, Britain’s Got Talent and and all of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Ant’s I’m A Celeb replacement, Holly Willoughby, is also up for the award, along with her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield.

Elsewhere Bodyguard, Killing Eve, Discovery of Witches and The Cry have all been nominated for a new category – the best new drama award – while old favourites like Doctor Who, Call The Midwife and Peaky Blinders fight it out for the best drama.

How to vote for the National Television Awards 2019

You can vote for all your favourites – all nominees listed below – online here.

Otherwise you can vote over the phone by calling 0905 647 2019.

All votes must be in by 12 noon on Tuesday 22nd January.

Check out the full list of National Television Awards nominees below…

Quiz Show

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown

A League of Their Own

Catchphrase

Pointless

The Chase

New Drama

A Discovery of Witches

Bodyguard

Girlfriends

Killing Eve

The Cry

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent

Dancing on Ice

Strictly Come Dancing

The Voice UK

The X Factor

Drama

Call The Midwife

Casualty

Doctor Who

Our Girl

Peaky Blinders

TV Presenter

Ant & Dec

Bradley Walsh

Graham Norton

Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield

Factual Entertainment

Ambulance

DIY SOS: The Big Build

Gogglebox

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

The Great British Bake Off

Drama Performance

Cillian Murphy – Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders

Jodie Comer – Villanelle, Killing Eve

Jodie Whittaker – The Doctor, Doctor Who

Michelle Keegan – L Cpl Georgia Lane, Our Girl

Richard Madden – Sgt David Budd, Bodyguard

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

All Round to Mrs Brown’s

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Love Island

The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Serial Drama Performance

Bonnie Langford – Carmel Kazemi, EastEnders

Danny Dyer – Mick Carter, EastEnders

Emma Atkins – Charity Dingle, Emmerdale

Jack P Shepherd – David Platt, Coronation Street

Lucy Pargeter – Chas Dingle, Emmerdale

Comedy

Benidorm

Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father

Mrs Brown’s Boys

Peter Kay’s Car Share

The Big Bang Theory

Newcomer

Aedan Duckworth – Oliver Morgan, Hollyoaks

Alexandra Mardell – Emma Brooker, Coronation Street

James Moore – Ryan Stocks, Emmerdale

Newt Mohan – Dr Rashid “Rash” Masum, Casualty

Ricky Champ – Stuart Highway, EastEnders

Daytime

Good Morning Britain

Loose Women

Sunday Brunch

The Jeremy Kyle Show

This Morning

TV Judge

David Walliams

Louis Tomlinson

Robbie Williams

Robert Rinder

Simon Cowell

The NTAs 2019 will be broadcast live on Tuesday 22nd January 2019 on ITV