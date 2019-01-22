How to watch and stream the Australian Open tennis live on TV

There is always a sense of excitement for tennis fans when the Australian Open arrives. The first of the four Grand Slams, the tournament is the starting gun for a whole year of fabulous tennis punctuated by the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open.

Advertisement

When is the Australian Open 2019?

The Australian Open tennis tournament begins on Monday 14th January with first round matches.

The two-week event ends on Sunday 27th January with the Men’s Singles final.

Where does the Australian Open take place?

The Australian Open takes place at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.

The main show courts are called the Rod Laver Arena (where the finals takes place), the Margaret Court Arena and the Melbourne Arena.

When are matches played at the Australian Open in UK time?

For the majority of the tournament there are two sessions a day at the Australian Open.

The day session starts play at 11am Melbourne time (midnight UK time) on the main courts.

The night session starts play at 7pm Melbourne time (8am UK time) on the main courts.

How can I watch and stream the Australian Open live in the UK?

The Australian Open will be available to watch live on Eurosport in the UK.

Amazon Prime subscribers can watch Eurosport for 6 months for £0.01 through Amazon Channels. After the first 6 months the Eurosport channel is £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month but can be accessed with a 30-day free trial.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £9.99 per month or £59.88 a year, again with a seven-day free trial at the beginning of your subscription.

Alternatively, if you want a bit more versatility, you might consider subscribing to the TVPlayer PLUS Lite package for just £6.99, which gives you access to the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels along with several others.

Highlights will be on BBC television.

When are matches played at the Australian Open in US time?

The day session begins at 7pm the previous day east coast/ 4pm the previous day west coast.

The night session begins at 3am east coast / midnight west coast.

How can I watch and stream the Australian Open live in the US?

Live coverage of the Australian Open will be available to American viewers on ESPN.

Those wishing to stream the event can use ESPN’s streaming service ESPN+.

What is the Australian Open schedule?

Full details of the schedule can be found here.

Who is going to win the Australian Open?

Ahead of the tournament, the favourites to win the Men’s Singles with the bookmakers are:

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Alexander Zverev.

The Women’s Singles favourites are: Serena Williams, Simona Halep, Naomi Osaka, Karolina Pliskova and Caroline Wozniacki.

How much do the Australian Open winners get in prize money?

The Australian Open Men’s Singles and Women’s Singles winners both receive AU$4 million, the runner-up in both gets AU$2 million.

How can I get tickets to the Australian Open?

If you’re lucky enough to be in the Melbourne area during the tournament, you can get tickets to watch the tennis live via the official Australian Open website.

Who won the Australian Open in 2018?

The 2018 Australian Open Men’s Singles champion was Roger Federer of Switzerland.

The 2018 Australian Open Women’s Singles champion was Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark.

Will Andy Murray be playing? Could it be his last tournament?

Andy Murray did play at the Australian Open in 2019, but was knocked out in the first round. In an emotional press conference before the tournament he announced that he’d “like to stop playing” and retire from tennis after Wimbledon 2019 but he is “also not certain I’m able to do that”.

Advertisement

Brit Dan Evans remains in the draw but will play defending champion Roger Federer in the second round.