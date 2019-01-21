How to watch and live stream England’s cricket tour of the West Indies in 2019
Your need to know guide for all the Test matches, ODIs and Twenty20 internationals
It’s not long before England will be heading to Barbados for their 2019 tour of the West Indies. Here is everything you need about the West Indies v England cricket matches over the next few months.
When is England’s tour of the West Indies taking place?
The first of three Test Matches begins on 23rd January. This will be followed by five one-day-internationals, and three Twenty20 internationals, finishing on 10th March.
What are the dates and times of the West Indies v England matches?
The test matches will take place between 23rd January and 13th February. These will begin at 2pm (GMT) each day.
The one-day internationals will be played between 20th February and 2nd March. The first, second and fifth ODIs will start at 3pm (GMT), with the third and fourth starting at 1.30pm (GMT).
The twenty-20 internationals will be played on 5th, 8th, and 10th March, starting at 8pm (GMT).
Where will the matches be played?
The locations on England’s tour of the West Indies are Barbados, Antigua, St Lucia, Grenada and St Kitts.
What are the full fixtures for England’s tour of the West Indies?
The full fixtures for England’s matches against West Indies are as follows:
-
1st Test Match
Venue: Barbados, Kensington Oval Dates: 23rd – 27th January, 2pm
-
2nd Test Match
Venue: Antigua Dates: 31st 4th February, 2pm
-
3rd Test Match
Venue: St Lucia Dates: 9th – 13th February, 2pm
-
1st ODI
Venue: Barbados, Kensington Oval Dates: 20th February, 3pm
-
2nd ODI
Venue: Barbados, Kensington Oval Dates: 22nd February, 3pm
-
3rd ODI
Venue: Grenada Dates: 25th February, 1.30pm
-
4th ODI
Venue: Grenada Dates: 27th February, 1.30pm
-
5th ODI
Venue: St Lucia Dates: 2nd March, 3pm
-
1st Twenty20 International
Venue: St Lucia Dates: 5th March, 8pm
-
2nd Twenty20 International
Venue: St Kitts Dates: 8th March, 8pm
-
3rd Twenty20 International
Venue: St Kitts Dates: 10th March, 8pm
How can I watch and live stream England’s tour of the West Indies?
You can watch the all the games live on Sky Sports Cricket . Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.