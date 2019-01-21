Meet the cast of Silent Witness

The clever folks at the Lyell Centre are back! Silent Witness – the longest-running British crime drama currently on TV – has returned for a 22nd series, with our favourite forensic scientists and pathologists at the helm.

Emilia Fox, Richard Lintern, Liz Carr and David Caves are back in the lab to tell five brand-new two-part stories. And each one is full of exciting guest stars.

Here are the characters you need to meet – and the actors who play them…

Emilia Fox plays Dr Nikki Alexander

Who is Dr Nikki Alexander? Forensic Pathologist Dr Nikki Alexander has been a part of the team since her abrupt arrival in 2004. She is talented and tenacious, and a force to be reckoned with. This series she is trying to make a transatlantic relationship work with Matt Garcia (Michael Landes), who we met in the last series.

What else has Emilia Fox been in? Emilia Fox was born to a family of successful actors. She appeared in award-winning film The Pianist, and performed in many stage productions such as Rapture, Blister and Burn. More recently she’s featured in BBC productions The Casual Vacancy, The Secrets, James Corden comedy The Wrong Mans, Sky drama Delicious, and John Simm’s ITV thriller Strangers.

Richard Lintern plays Dr Thomas Chamberlain

Who is Dr Thomas Chamberlain? The Head of the Lyell Centre, the forensic science institute at the heart of Silent Witness. Thomas is cool and level-headed, and always thinks before he acts.

What else has Richard Lintern been in? Actor Richard Lintern appeared in period drama Spies of Warsaw alongside David Tennant. Before that he played a key role in cult BBC2 drama The Shadow Line. He also narrated the Bafta-winning documentary Between Life and Death, and, believe it or not, was the voice behind this David Beckham razor advert. The Crown fans might recognise him as the man who played Stephen Ward in the episode Mystery Man.

David Caves plays Dr Jack Hodgson

Who is Dr Jack Hodgson? The lead Forensic Scientist at the Lyell Centre, Jack is impulsive, clever and confident and the lead forensic scientist. When he isn’t solving impossible murder cases, Jack trains as a cage fighter.

David Caves says: “Jack has more carte blanche than perhaps the others do, as he is not attached to anyone. This gives him more freedom of movement, more potential for new relationships and a bit more mystery, which I think very important. We started a relationship with dad last year which develops more in this series. At heart, he’s still the lone-wolf he always was, but with very strong ties to Clarissa especially.”

What else has David Caves been in? Since joining Silent Witness in 2013, David Caves has found time to appear in Ironclad 2 and in Royal Shakespeare Company’s The Taming of The Shrew. He played Clint Hill in the Natalie Portman film Jackie.

Liz Carr plays Clarissa Mullery

Who is Clarissa Mullery? Clarissa is a witty, resourceful and efficient member of the team at the Lyell and has become Jack’s right-hand woman.

Liz Carr says: “I like to think that Clarissa is the lynchpin of the Lyell Centre, in that we see her there a lot – she is a forensic examiner. She is incredibly smart; she doesn’t suffer fools gladly. She has a sense of humour. She has a unique relationship with Jack particularly. She entered the show because of Jack and they continue to be the closest of friends – in a very strong platonic relationship, which is rare these days.”

What else has Liz Carr been in? Liz Carr is an actress, stand up comedian, broadcaster and disability rights activist, who has been a regular in Silent Witness since 2012. She presented the BBC Ouch! podcast for seven years until 2013, and fronted incisive BBC World Service documentary When Assisted Death Is Legal. You may recently have spotted her in Les Misérables, playing Fantine’s concierge.

Episode 5 & 6 guest stars

Michael Landes plays Matt Garcia

Who is Matt Garcia? Nikki has finally found a boyfriend who treats her with love and respect. The catch? He lives in America and is extremely busy with his job in politics. We first met him in series 21 and their relationship just keeps getting stronger, despite the distance.

What else has Michael Landes been in? The actor starred as Jimmy Olsen in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. His other credits include Miranda, Final Destination 2, Hooten & the Lady, Love Soup, and Upstairs Downstairs.

Samantha Bond plays DS Quicke

Who is DS Quicke? The top cop assigned to the case in ‘To Brighton, To Brighton’. She used to be a maths teacher, but has made a career switch and retrained as a detective.

What else has Samantha Bond been in? Most famously, the appropriately-named actress starred as Miss Moneypenny in four James Bond movies, appearing opposite Pierce Brosnan. More recently she played Robert’s wealthy widowed sister Lady Rosamund Painswick in Downton Abbey, Angela in Outnumbered, and Frances Barden in Home Fires.

Sebastian Armesto plays DI Taramelli

Who is DI Taramelli? DI Taramelli has worked his way up from bobby-on-the-beat. Enthusiastic and friendly, he unfortunately has a weak stomach when it comes to blood and gore.

What else has Sebastian Armesto been in? The actor has made key appearances in TV shows including Broadchurch (as taxi driver Clive Lucas), Poldark (as George Warleggan’s attorney Tankard) and Close to the Enemy (as Alex Lombard)

Lisa Dwyer Hogg plays Bex

Who is Bex? A Brighton tattoo artist. She is a friend and colleague of the elusive “MK”.

What else has Lisa Dwyer Hogg been in? You may have seen the Irish actress as Marion Kay in TV series The Fall. Her other screen credits include Acceptable Risk, Waking the Dead, The Bill, The Royal, and Across the Universe.

Max Cavenham plays Stephen Fraser

Who is Stephen Fraser? We meet Stephen in ‘To Brighton, To Brighton’. He lets flats in the street where dismembered body parts were dumped in bins.

What else has Max Cavenham been in? Credits include Desecration, Passage of my Youth, and A Hitman in London.

Haruka Abe plays Akito Emon

Who is Akito Emon? Akito is a Japanese student who lives in Brighton.

What else has Haruka Abe been in? The Japanese-English actress starred in the music video for Clean Bandit’s song Rather Be, which now has over 516 million views on YouTube.

Her acting credits include Stath Lets Flats, Kiss Me First, Ideal, and Zapped.

Samuel Edward-Cook plays Mick

Who is Mick? A workman with a suspiciously blood-covered van. His partner (played by Carlyss Peer) has just given birth to their first child – a daughter – but the family is struggling for money.

Who is Mick? A workman with a suspiciously blood-covered van. His partner (played by Carlyss Peer) has just given birth to their first child – a daughter – but the family is struggling for money.

What else has Samuel Edward-Cook been in? The actor played DC Steve Beckton in ITV thriller Innocent. He was Jason in Emmerdale and Dougie in Brief Encounters, and Danny Whizz-bang in Peaky Blinders.

Fisayo Akinade plays Andrew

Who is Andrew? Andrew works for Stephen, renting out rooms in a house on Church Street.

What else has Fisayo Akinade been in? Aside from his work on the stage, Fisayo Akinade is also known for his roles as Ziggy in Ordinary Lies and Dean Monroe in both Cucumber and Banana.

Daniel Weyman plays Max Thorndyke

Who is Max? Clarissa’s husband of many years, a digital forensics expert who sometimes works with the Lyell Centre.

What else has Daniel Weyman been in? The actor starred as Adam Wainwright in Foyle’s War, and played Arthur Havisham in Great Expectations.

Carlyss Peer plays Ally

Who is Ally? New mum Ally just wants a normal life with her partner Mick, despite his history of drug use and partying. But she is concerned about whether he can step up as a father to their baby girl.

What else has Carlyss Peer been in? The actress has appeared in TV shows including Brief Encounters, Midsomer Murders and Grantchester, as well as playing Bonnie Wallis in Holby City. On stage, she starred in the musical Groundhog Day.

Leona Walker plays Carola

Who is Carola? A woman from Brighton who is now in hospital with sepsis.

What else has Leona Walker been in? Screen credits include small roles in The Night Watch, Trollied, Five Daughters and Dirk Gently.