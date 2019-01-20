It Ain’t Half Hot Mum star Windsor Davies dies aged 88

Windsor Davies, the actor best known for his role as Battery Sergeant Major Tudor Bryn Williams on BBC sitcom It Ain’t Half Hot Mum, has passed away aged 88.

Advertisement

The BBC reports that the actor died on Thursday 17th January, six months after his wife of 62 years had passed. The couple’s daughter, Jane Davies, said the two had left a family “who will all remember them with love, laughter and gratitude”.

Davies’ It Ain’t Half Hot Mum co-star Melvyn Hayes paid tribute to the actor, calling him “a gentle human being” and “one of the good guys”.

“I considered him my best friend, even though we hadn’t been in contact for many years,” Hayes said. “To work with him was a pleasure, a sheer delight because he was so generous in his work. You couldn’t buy him a drink because you’d go into a public house and they’d say ‘Windsor has put some money behind the counter for you’. He was nothing like the character he played – he was a charming, quietly-spoken, gentle human being.”

It Ain’t Half Hot Mum ran for 8 series on the BBC from 1974-1981. Davies also played Donald Sinden in ITV’s Never The Twain, featured in one-off BBC drama Grand Slam and scored a number 1 hit in 1975 with a recorded version of Whispering Grass in character, alongside IAHHM co-star Don Estelle.

Many stars and fans paid tribute to the actor on social media.

“Very sad to hear of the death of Windsor Davies, an absolute legend,” Charles Wynford Lodge tweeted. A stalwart of British comedy appearing in many series and films as well as cropping up in the likes of Doctor Who, Hammer’s Frankenstein Must Be Destroyed and lending his lovely voice to Srgt Major Zero in Terrahawks.”

Advertisement

Check out further tributes below.

Very sad to hear of the death of Windsor Davies, an absolute legend. A stalwart of British comedy appearing in many series and films aswell as cropping up in the likes of Dr Who, Hammer's Frankenstein Must Be Destroyed & lending his lovely voice to Srgt Major Zero in Terrahawks pic.twitter.com/KBn3GJ8koo — CharlesWynfordLodge (@2hrTV) January 19, 2019

"Oh dear. How sad. Never mind." RIP Windsor Davies. pic.twitter.com/wHCpjkMH7E — Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) January 19, 2019

So so sad to hear about Windsor Davies one of my favourite people. A Genuinely lovely generous man. Such fond memories of working with him. Had a huge presence and a huge heart. Will be missed by all who knew him #ItAintHalfHotMum #NevertheTwain #DrintheHouse @BBC pic.twitter.com/Z9RuBEYarb — Vicki Michelle (@vickimichelle) January 19, 2019

By way of a tribute to the late, great #WindsorDavies I’ll be launching a petition to the BBC urging them to reshow #ItAintHalfHotMum . The traducing of the show as ´racist’ is an insult to my dear friend Jimmy Perry, who co-wrote it and who didn’t have a racist bone in his body. — Neil Clark (@NeilClark66) January 19, 2019

Goodnight Windsor Davies. His BSM Williams remains one of the great sitcom creations. Sleep well lovely boy. RIP. pic.twitter.com/dpSMo3hmGs — Croft-com Mania (@Croft_comHQ) January 19, 2019