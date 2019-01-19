The Voice UK 2019 results: which acts have made it through to the battle rounds?

The Voice UK is back, with a fresh batch of contestants looking to catch the ear of the coaches.

In order to be in with a chance of winning, the artists have to take to the stage in the show’s infamous blind audition rounds, singing in the hope that at least one of the show’s four coaches – Jennifer Hudson, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am – will turn their red chairs for them.

Here’s who’s made it through to the Battle Rounds so far…

Mike Platt

Age: 32

From: South Wales

Occupation: Fire Fighter

Team: Tom Jones

Mike Platt was the first blind audition of the series, and set the bar high for the other contestants after all four coaches spun around to see the fireman in action.

But Mike, from small Welsh town Aberdare, said he would be “disowned” if he didn’t pick the legend that is Tom Jones, seeing him join the 78-year-old’s team.

Remember Monday

Age: 24

From: Surrey

Team: Jennifer Hudson

The first trio ever to audition for The Voice, the girl group excited the coaches with their tight harmonies when they performed their own take on Seal’s Kiss From A Rose.

While all four coaches turned, it was Jennifer Hudson who landed the group after she physically unzipped her high-heeled boot and threw it over at the girls.

“You gave me soul, so I’m giving you sole,” she explained. Right.

Brieya May

Age: 16

From: North Devon

Occupation: Student

Team: will.i.am

Cheeky Brieya May nearly caused all-out war between Olly Murs and will.i.am, with the pair deciding to do press-ups to see who could entice the teenager from North Devon on to their team.

But Brieya already had her eye on Black Eyed Peas producer Will – much to Olly’s disappointment.

Peter Donegan

Age: 35

From: London

Team: Tom Jones

Tom instantly turned around when he heard the soft lilt of Peter Donegan, and was left floored when he discovered Peter was the son of his old friend and rock and roll legend Lonny Donegan.

The blind audition ended with the pair duetting a song Lonny had written for Tom back in the 70s.

Molly Hocking

Age: 17

From: St Ives

Occupation: Works with her mother in a vintage shop

Team: Olly Murs

While Molly Hocking initially believed she would pick Tom Jones should he turn around for her, it was Olly Murs’ passionate (or, arguably, desperate) pitch for her that saw her suddenly change her mind and go with The X Factor finalist for her coach.

Nicole Dennis

Age: 24

From: North London

Occupation: West End singer

Team: Jennifer Hudson

Nicole’s blind audition was good, but it was her duet alongside Jennifer Hudson as they sung And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going from Dreamgirls that blew everyone away.

Nicole, who understudies Effie White in the West End play, naturally chose JHud, who played the character in the 2006 film.

Bukky Oronti

: 16: Upminster, Essex: Student: Jennifer Hudson

Bukky intrigued the coaches with her impressive use of harmonies, with Tom Jones believing there was two singers before Bukky was revealed.

While will.i.am attempted to woo the church singer onto his team by saying he looked like his sister when she was younger, Bukky chose Jennifer Hudson, who praised her for being so “unique and different”.

Connie Lamb

Age: 17

From: Suffolk

Occupation: Musical theatre student

Team: Olly Murs

Musical theatre student Connie had both Tom Jones and Olly Murs spin around with her beautiful rendition of Skyscraper – with Olly desperate to land the singer for his team.

“I think you’re current, you’re young and you’ve got huge potential to be a star,” he told her. “So just say Team Olly and get this over with.”

Cedric Neil

Age: 43

From: Brighton (originally Dallas, Texas)

Occupation: Theatre actor

Team: Tom Jones

Theatre actor Cedric got all four coaches to turn with his electrifying performance of Stevie Wonder’s Higher Ground, with will.i.am and Jennifer Hudson lavishing him with praise.

“It takes a very eclectic and skilled individual to take a Stevie Wonder songs and make it your own,” will.i.am said, while JHud gave him both her shoes and thanked The Voice for being the platform Cedric chose to perform on.

However, Cedric aligned with the legend that is Sir Tom Jones for the next stage of the competition.

The Flatpack

: Brighton: Builders (and one office worker): Olly Murs

A fan of old-style rat-pack songs, builders and painters Duncan, Nathan and Jamie impressed Olly Murs with their soulful voices, with Olly saying he himself was a fan of that style of music.

“And I love the name The Flatpack,” he joked.

Grace Latchford

:17: Coventry: Student: Tom Jones

Grace made The Voice UK history for being the first contestant to get a coach to turn by singing an original song.

Tom Jones was stunned to hear the 17-year-old had penned the song herself, telling her, “You have a lovely sound to voice your voice and it fit so well. I’m thrilled to bits.”

Emmanuel Smith

: 29: Lewisham, South London: will.i.am

Emmanuel Smith got all four judges to turn with his emotional performance of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah – with will.i.am comparing him to “an antihistamine that unclogged him”.

With the pair sharing similarities in how they grew up, Emmanuel picked to join team will.i.am.