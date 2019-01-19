FA Cup 4th round fixtures : How to watch and live stream on BBC and BT Sport
Your guide to the upcoming games in the oldest club tournament in football
The fourth round fixtures of the FA Cup have been drawn, with Arsenal set to play Manchester United at home, having drawn 2-2 when they last met in December.
Gillingham, who beat Cardiff 1-0 in the third round, will now face Swansea City, Manchester City will play Burnley, and Cup holders Chelsea will face either Sheffield Wednesday or Luton.
Times, dates and television coverage have now been confirmed: the matches will take place between Friday 25th and Monday 28th January and will be shared between BBC and BT Sport.
Check all the FA Cup 4th round kick-off times and live TV coverage below, as well as details of all FA Cup 3rd round replays.
FA Cup – full fourth round fixtures
Televised games in bold. Kick-off time 3pm unless otherwise stated
Friday 25th January 2019
Arsenal v Manchester United – 7.55pm, live on BBC1 and BBC Sport website
Saturday 26th January 2019
Accrington Stanley v Derby County – 12.30pm, live on BT Sport 2
Millwall v Everton – 5.30pm, live on BBC1 and BBC Sport website
AFC Wimbledon v West Ham – 7.45pm, live on BT Sport 2
Swansea v Gillingham
Shrewsbury v Wolves
Brighton v West Brom
Bristol City v Bolton
Doncaster v Oldham
Newcastle v Watford
Middlesbrough v Newport
Manchester City v Burnley
Portsmouth v QPR
Sunday 27th January 2019
Crystal Palace v Tottenham – 4pm, live on BT Sport 2
Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday – 6pm, live on BBC1 and BBC Sport website
Monday 28th January 2019
Barnet v Brentford – 7.45pm, live on BT Sport 2