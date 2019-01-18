Accessibility Links

John Barrowman to co-host This Morning with Holly Willoughby

The Doctor Who star is filling in for Phillip Schofield for one episode

John Barrowman and Holly Will

Hope you don’t like your mornings too quiet: Doctor Who and I’m a Celebrity 2018 star John Barrowman is set to present ITV’s This Morning with Holly Willoughby this Monday.

With regular host Phillip Schofield taking the day off, Barrowman – who has presented the likes of Tonight’s the Night and The One Show – will fill in for one episode.

“I will behave myself,” he told Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford while appearing as a guest on Friday’s show. “I’m going to have a lot of fun and I will wear my glasses so I can read the teleprompter!”

This is Barrowman’s first major TV appearance since his work on reality show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2018. The actor and presenter finished third overall, finishing behind Inbetweeners actress Emily Atack and winner Harry Redknapp.

Schofield is still expected to host this Sunday’s Dancing on Ice on Sunday.

This Morning is on 10.30am weekdays, ITV

