Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Cheryl and Oti Mabuse will BOTH be dancing live on The Greatest Dancer

Cheryl and Oti Mabuse will BOTH be dancing live on The Greatest Dancer

The stars will be performing with the contestants when the BBC talent show goes live

Cheryl and Oti (BBC twitter screenshot

Cheryl and Oti Mabuse will be taking to the stage to dance with The Greatest Dancer contestants when the BBC1 talent contest goes live.

Advertisement

During an appearance on The One Show on Thursday, judges Cheryl and Oti revealed that they will be performing with the finalists following the conclusion of the audition stages.

The live shows are scheduled to begin in February.

“I don’t know if I’m going to be told off for saying that, but we are dancing,” Cheryl admitted.

Given that both Cheryl and Oti are dancing, it seems likely that fellow judge Matthew Morrison will be strutting his stuff, too.

The live shows will begin in week five of the competition, on Saturday 2nd February, after the auditions stage is over.

Advertisement

The Greatest Dancer continues every Saturday night on BBC1

Tags

All about The Greatest Dancer

The Greatest Dancer: Oti Mabuse, Matthew Morrison, Cheryl
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Best TV shows 2019 (BBC, Netflix)

The best TV shows airing in 2019

Jordan Banjo on The Greatest Dancer

Jordan Banjo explains why he snapped at the audience on The Greatest Dancer

The Greatest Dancer

Deaf dancer wows judges and audience on The Greatest Dancer

The Greatest Dancer, Dynamic Dads (BBC)

The Greatest Dancer’s Dynamic Dads danced alongside Diversity at a dance festival