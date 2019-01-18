The Circle series 2 confirmed – but there are going to be some changes
Great news for reality TV fans and catfishes everywhere: Channel 4’s Big-Brother-meets-Black-Mirror show The Circle is coming back for a second series – with a few interesting changes.
Firstly, the show is set to run longer than the first and will feature a weekly live episode. Secondly – and far more interestingly – is the promise the new series will be more “mischievous”.
Channel 4 says we should expect increased “gameplay, drama and jeopardy” as they give viewers greater control and interactivity with the game. This will apparently lead to some “unexpected and surprising consequences”.
“The second series will have more of what the viewers loved – warmth, humour, more live elements and even more surprises. I’m excited to see how it will build on the success of series one,” says Kelly Webb-Lamb, Channel 4 Deputy Director of Programmes.
“This year we have some thrilling twists and turns in both our casting and the gameplay.”
In 2018 catfishing contestant Alex, aka “Kate”, won the show’s first series. He managed to fool his fellow Circle members and walk away with the £50,000 prize AND the £25,000 people’s vote money.
After the series came to a close, Netflix announced plans to remake the show in the US and at least two more international markets.
If you think you can beat
Kate’s Alex’s run on the show then you can apply for the next series here.
The Circle returns to Channel 4 in 2019