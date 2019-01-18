Inbetweeners fans were delighted – and then horrified – by Blake Harrison in Death in Paradise

Death in Paradise viewers were delighted with the recent appearance of Blake Harrison – AKA Neil from The Inbetweeners – on the island of Saint-Marie.

Although Harrison played the role of zookeeper Theo Roberts, many fans couldn’t shake his image as the lovable schoolboy who stuffed lego up his behind.

It’s not quite working with Dolphins but so glad to see Neil got a decent job working with animals. #theinbetweeners #DeathInParadise #zoowanker pic.twitter.com/ySeV6hgxZV — Stuart Grant (@stuartgrantuk) January 17, 2019

I wonder if the zoo knows that Neil killed a dolphin on his gap year! @deathinparadise #DeathinParadise @blakeharrison23 — Alex B (@_A_B_26) January 17, 2019

Neil is finally working with animals #DeathInParadise — Ryan James Almond (@RJA1993) January 17, 2019

However – spoiler alert – it turned out that Harrison’s latest character was far less innocent than Neil. At the episode’s end, DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlan) revealed it was Theo who had murdered fellow zookeeper Xander Shepherd with a poisoned dart.

Turned out that Theo blamed Xander for not protecting his brother from a snake bite that killed him decades ago.

Oh Neil what did you do! #DeathInParadise — Jordan brown (@BrownJordanb318) January 17, 2019

Although the twist caught out some viewers, many had suspected Harrison from the start. Well, he did kill that fish on the school geography field trip, after all.

I was right it was neil who dunnit #DeathInParadise pic.twitter.com/JgGh90RfvF — Andy🐝 (@AndEcko) January 17, 2019

Called this week's #DeathInParadise last week after the trailer; I've seen Neil punch a fish to death before so I knew he was capable of it. — DanSmith (@Danjesmith) January 17, 2019

We just dread to think what Mr Gilbert is going to do when he finds out.

Death in Paradise is on 9pm Thursdays, BBC1