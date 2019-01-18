The first trailer for The Missing spin-off Baptiste has been revealed

The BBC has released the first trailer for new crime thriller Baptiste.

Advertisement

The new series follows Julien Baptiste, the detective from hit BBC1 thriller The Missing, as he embarks on a deadly case in Amsterdam.

“I’m someone who can help find what you are looking for,” he says at the beginning of the trailer. Well, anyone who’s watched The Missing certainly knows that.

Actor Tchéky Karyo played the French detective for both series of The Missing, and returns to the role for this new spin-off series.

Taboo and The Night Manager actor Tom Hollander also stars along with Call the Midwife actress Jessica Raine.

Watch the first trailer for Baptiste below:

The Missing series two ended with Baptiste going in for surgery to remove a brain tumour that had been affecting him throughout the drama.

This series however appears to be taking a different path, with an apparently fit and healthy Baptiste running through Amsterdam to track down a missing girl.

Tom Hollander plays expat Edward, whose niece, believed to be working as a sex worker in Amsterdam, is missing. Baptiste finds himself drawn into the case.

“This first series of Baptiste will allow us to discover more about Julien than ever before as he is parachuted into the centre of a shocking and wide-ranging crime story,” BBC drama controller Piers Wenger has previously said.

The new drama is written by Harry and Jack Williams, the brothers behind The Missing and producers of a host of British crime dramas.

Baptiste will air on BBC1 in 2019, although a precise air date has not yet been confirmed.

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 5 January 2019