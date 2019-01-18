11 cats (and a few dogs) that LOVED Dynasties’ Lion episode
David Attenborough's recent documentary was purr-fect feline viewing
From a cub in crisis to a young matriarch left to watch over a defenceless pride, and a human plot to poison the animals, the most recent episode of Dynasties was captivating viewing. And not just for humans.
Turns out that household cats were mesmerised by the stories of their larger cousins in Kenya’s Masai Mara during the recent David Attenborough documentary.
- David Attenborough talks alpha males, feminism – and new BBC documentary Dynasties
- How was Dynasties filmed? Behind the scenes on David Attenborough’s new BBC natural history series
- RadioTimes.com newsletter: get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox
My cat never reacts to TV but I think #Dynasties has her attention pic.twitter.com/9msHsgfdBx
— Katherine (@kithock) November 25, 2018
Cat never normally watches telly. But he seems to be taken by this episode of #Dynasties.#mogglebox pic.twitter.com/Lfs05k4E49
— Dan Fear (@roktraktor) November 25, 2018
Watching @BBCEarth #Dynasties She’s following every big cat move. Complete concentration. pic.twitter.com/zelE8fP3Ma
— Lis Lewis-Jones (@LLuncoolJ) November 25, 2018
My tiny cat thinks it’s a lion #Dynasties #DavidAttenborough pic.twitter.com/B6XRHGVuDq
— Matt Barker (@MattBarker91) November 25, 2018
Jojo the cat has been looking forward to tonight’s #Dynasties pic.twitter.com/I5Qwc9Kc1I
— Sue Cook (@SueC00K) November 25, 2018
My cat, Indy, is engrossed in this episode of #Dynasties @BBCOne @BBCEarth pic.twitter.com/K8mxSEGiWQ
— Daniela Coelho (@dsmcoelho) November 25, 2018
I think Jasper cat wants to join the pride 🦁🐱 #Dynasties #bigcatlittlecat pic.twitter.com/2X8Ishx3Sn
— Emily (@emdaly29) November 25, 2018
Not sure who enjoyed it more #Cats #Dynasties pic.twitter.com/36aSX0mw4d
— gypsy_bot (@lockwoodnick1) November 25, 2018
What a programme this is.
Even my cat is addicted to watching bigger cats#Dynasties pic.twitter.com/TsFMEo21oj
— Mr Keer (@sidecarteam33) November 25, 2018
@BBCOne our cat enjoying #Dynasties pic.twitter.com/pnmoatwfqV
— Helen Denmead (@DenmeadHelen) November 25, 2018
Bit late to the #Dynasties tweet along, but my cat was similarly fascinated pic.twitter.com/NZBtVNKbxR
— Rob Ralston (@PolicyRelevant) November 26, 2018
Kitty looking up to her big cat family in Masai Mara #Dynasties #CatsHaveGoalsToo pic.twitter.com/I6YnY4VQ43
— Hannah Hussain (@hannagram8) November 26, 2018
And cats weren’t the only pets entranced by the episode. Viewers also noticed that their dogs were also giving their attention to the TV.
Either they were heavily invested in how Charm, a single Lioness mother, managed to keep her cubs safe from an entire heard of buffalo, or they were just really worried to see what cats could be capable of.
My dog is loving this episode of #Dynasties @BBCOne pic.twitter.com/6Z0bfSOr4C
— Jade Alice (@Nyvaari) November 25, 2018
@BBCEarth my dog Daisy keeps barking at the lions #Dynasties pic.twitter.com/IOxKk3NtTc
— Sam Farrow (@SamPieFarrow) November 25, 2018
The next episode is also likely to poach your pooch’s attention, with the BBC series focusing on wolves on the banks of the Zambezi river. But it might not be a happy watch for them: the show will follow two packs forced to fight over the remaining resources as humans take over their land.
Dynasties continues on Sundays at 8pm on BBC1
This article was originally published on 26 November 2018