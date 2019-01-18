11 cats (and a few dogs) that LOVED Dynasties’ Lion episode

From a cub in crisis to a young matriarch left to watch over a defenceless pride, and a human plot to poison the animals, the most recent episode of Dynasties was captivating viewing. And not just for humans.

Turns out that household cats were mesmerised by the stories of their larger cousins in Kenya’s Masai Mara during the recent David Attenborough documentary.

My cat never reacts to TV but I think #Dynasties has her attention pic.twitter.com/9msHsgfdBx — Katherine (@kithock) November 25, 2018

Cat never normally watches telly. But he seems to be taken by this episode of #Dynasties.#mogglebox pic.twitter.com/Lfs05k4E49 — Dan Fear (@roktraktor) November 25, 2018

Jojo the cat has been looking forward to tonight’s #Dynasties pic.twitter.com/I5Qwc9Kc1I — Sue Cook (@SueC00K) November 25, 2018

Even my cat is addicted to watching bigger cats#Dynasties pic.twitter.com/TsFMEo21oj — Mr Keer (@sidecarteam33) November 25, 2018

Bit late to the #Dynasties tweet along, but my cat was similarly fascinated pic.twitter.com/NZBtVNKbxR — Rob Ralston (@PolicyRelevant) November 26, 2018

Kitty looking up to her big cat family in Masai Mara #Dynasties #CatsHaveGoalsToo pic.twitter.com/I6YnY4VQ43 — Hannah Hussain (@hannagram8) November 26, 2018

And cats weren’t the only pets entranced by the episode. Viewers also noticed that their dogs were also giving their attention to the TV.

Either they were heavily invested in how Charm, a single Lioness mother, managed to keep her cubs safe from an entire heard of buffalo, or they were just really worried to see what cats could be capable of.

The next episode is also likely to poach your pooch’s attention, with the BBC series focusing on wolves on the banks of the Zambezi river. But it might not be a happy watch for them: the show will follow two packs forced to fight over the remaining resources as humans take over their land.

Dynasties continues on Sundays at 8pm on BBC1

This article was originally published on 26 November 2018