Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Les Misérables star Lily Collins reveals Fantine’s striking transformation with hair and make-up selfies

Les Misérables star Lily Collins reveals Fantine’s striking transformation with hair and make-up selfies

A series of selfies from actress Lily Collins show Fantine's horrific journey

Fantine Les Miserables

Lily Collins has revealed the (literally) “transformative experience” of starring as Fantine in Les Misérables, sharing photos of her character’s dramatic journey from beautiful, naive teenager to sickly and desperate prostitute.

Advertisement

To mark Fantine’s (spoiler alert!) heartbreaking exit in episode three, the actress shared behind-the-scenes shots of how her hair and make-up evolved throughout the drama.

“In honour of Fantine’s death in last night’s episode, here is her progression from beginning to end,” she wrote. “This has been such a transformative experience, literally and figuratively.”

Paying tribute to “insanely talented” key artist Rowena Dean and the “incredible hair and make-up team” led by Jackie Fowler, she added: “Make sure to swipe all the way through for the full #LesMisérables effect…”

Five photos chart her progression, beginning with a fresh-faced Fantine with flowers in her hair. This is soon replaced by a grubby, gaunt look, while her long locks become unkempt.

Finally the hair is cropped short as her eyes become red and hollow and her lips chapped and bloody. You’d hardly guess this was the same person…

Advertisement

Les Misérables continues on Sunday 20th January at 9pm on BBC1

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Les Misérables (TV)

Fantine Les Miserables
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Les Miserables

What are the differences between Les Misérables the musical and the new BBC TV series?

Les Miserables

Where is BBC drama Les Misérables filmed?

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 11/12/2018 - Programme Name: Les Miserables - TX: n/a - Episode: Les Miserables - Generic Portraits (No. 1) - Picture Shows: **EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01 HRS ON TUESDAY 11TH DECEMBER 2018** Madame Thenardier (OLIVIA COLMAN), Thenardier (ADEEL AKHTAR), Jean Valjean (DOMINIC WEST), Fantine (LILY COLLINS), Javert (DAVID OYELOWO), Marius (JOSH O'CONNOR), Cosette (ELLIE BAMBER) - (C) BBC/Lookout Point - Photographer: Mitch Jenkins

Meet the cast of BBC’s Les Misérables

(L to R) Marco Graf as Pepe, Daniela Demesa as Sofi, Yalitza Aparicio as Cleo, Marina De Tavira as Sofia, Diego Cortina Autrey as Toño, Carlos Peralta Jacobson as Paco in Roma, written and directed by Alfonso Cuarón. Photo by Carlos Somonte

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now