Les Misérables star Lily Collins reveals Fantine’s striking transformation with hair and make-up selfies

Lily Collins has revealed the (literally) “transformative experience” of starring as Fantine in Les Misérables, sharing photos of her character’s dramatic journey from beautiful, naive teenager to sickly and desperate prostitute.

To mark Fantine’s (spoiler alert!) heartbreaking exit in episode three, the actress shared behind-the-scenes shots of how her hair and make-up evolved throughout the drama.

“In honour of Fantine’s death in last night’s episode, here is her progression from beginning to end,” she wrote. “This has been such a transformative experience, literally and figuratively.”

Paying tribute to “insanely talented” key artist Rowena Dean and the “incredible hair and make-up team” led by Jackie Fowler, she added: “Make sure to swipe all the way through for the full #LesMisérables effect…”

Five photos chart her progression, beginning with a fresh-faced Fantine with flowers in her hair. This is soon replaced by a grubby, gaunt look, while her long locks become unkempt.

Finally the hair is cropped short as her eyes become red and hollow and her lips chapped and bloody. You’d hardly guess this was the same person…

Les Misérables continues on Sunday 20th January at 9pm on BBC1