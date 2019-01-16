A trailer with actual Game of Thrones season 8 footage is coming – but the showrunners wish it wasn’t

A new Game of Thrones trailer with actual footage from the show’s hotly anticipated eighth and final series will be released – even if the showrunners would prefer it wasn’t.

Unlike the brief teaser dropped earlier this week, the forthcoming trailer will offer fans a sneak peek at scenes from the new episodes ahead of the season’s premiere in April. But DW Weiss and David Benioff would still prefer fans to watch the series having seen none of it.

“I wish there were no trailers,” Weiss told Entertainment Weekly. “I just want somebody to say, ‘Trust me, go see this.’”

Benioff added: “[David Lynch] was saying he wished there were no trailers, and it’s true.”

The pair revealed they were inspired to put a trailer together because of their fellow HBO series Westworld.

“We went and saw Ready Player One with our kids and they played the Westworld trailer and it looked great. And we were like, ‘Ah, we should do that,’” said Weiss.

Game of Thrones season eight will return to TV in the US on Sunday 14th April 2019, simulcasting with a UK broadcast in the early hours of Monday 15th April on Sky Atlantic.

It will then be repeated in the UK on Monday evening.