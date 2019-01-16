When does Cleaning Up start on ITV? What’s it about and who’s in the cast?

Wherever there’s Sheridan Smith – there’s usually a good drama. And it looks like ITV’s new series Cleaning Up is no exception.

Advertisement

The series, previously known as Clean Break. stars Smith in the lead role and lifts the lid on the dangerous world of insider trading. Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Cleaning Up on TV?

Cleaning Up will air in six parts starting on Wednesday 9th January at 9pm on ITV.

What is Cleaning Up about?

Created and written by screenwriting newcomer Mark Marlow, Cleaning Up centres around office cleaner Sam, a woman juggling life as a working class mother with her unlikely involvement in insider trading.

Sam is strapped for cash and has an online gambling addiction, but when she discovers she has access to valuable stock market information, she sees a way out of her money troubles.

ITV’s head of drama Polly Hill said: “It’s such a wonderful script that finds real humour and joy in the human struggle to survive. Sheridan is perfect for the role of Sam and I’m thrilled she’s returning to ITV to play her.”

Bafta-winning actor Smith – famed for her roles in Cilla and Mrs Biggs , to name a few – stars as Sam, alongside a cast including Jade Anouka (Trauma), Kirsty Philipps (Will), Ben Bailey Smith (Blake), Matthew McNulty (Dave) and Neil Maskell (No Offence).

Smith – who was last seen on TV screens in 2017’s Ratburger – is also set to star in forthcoming dramas Adult Material and Care. Read Radio Times’ interview with her here.

Advertisement

What is insider trading?

Find out all you need to know in our handy guide.