Meet the cast of Victoria

Set shortly after the birth of Victoria‘s first child in 1840, Victoria season two catches up with the young queen, her courtiers and the politicians of the day – but who is playing them?

Meet the cast bringing Daisy Goodwin’s lavish period tale to life…

Queen Victoria (Jenna Coleman)

Queen and new mum Victoria is struggling to balance motherhood and monarchy in a particular turbulent time in British history



She’s probably best known for travelling through space and time with Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi in Doctor Who, but long before she set foot in the TARDIS Jenna Coleman (then Jenna-Louise Coleman) was causing quite the stir as Emmerdale’s Jasmine. She also popped up in Dancing on the Edge, played Lydia Wickham in the 2013 adaptation of Death Comes to Pemberley, appeared in the big screen adaptation of Jojo Moyes’ Me before You and had a blink and you’ll miss it role in the first Captain America movie.

Prince Albert (Tom Hughes)

Handsome and dashing, Prince Albert of Saxe Coburg and Gotha, the Queen’s first cousin, was for many in the European elite the obvious choice for a sensible, stabilising influence on the unpredictable new queen. But their road to romance was anything but smooth and now that they have a baby daughter, find their happily ever after is going to take a little more work…

The man who would be prince to Jenna Coleman’s queen first popped up in Casualty spin-off 1909 before Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant cast him in their coming-of-age flick Cemetery Junction. Hughes played Bruce Pearson, a free-living, womanising teen growing up in 1970s Reading, a role that doubtlessly prepared him for his turn in Sex, Drugs and Rock and Roll in 2010. You may have spotted him in Hitchcock remake The Lady Vanishes. And he’s already starred opposite his queen, Jenna Coleman, in Dancing on the Edge back in 2013, before making his name in BBC spy drama The Game.

The Duchess of Buccleuch (Diana Rigg)

The Queen’s new Mistress of The Robes is quite the force of nature

Diana Rigg is probably best known to for her roles as Emma Peel in the Avengers from 1965-8 and Tracy di Vicenzo in George Lazenby’s Bond outing, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. More recently she’s won viewers hearts as the acid-tongued noble matriarch Olenna Tyrell in a little show called Game of Thrones. She has also appeared in Charles II: The Passion and the Power (just like erstwhile Victoria favourite Rufus Sewell), had a guest role in Doctor Who, and can be seen in both Detectorists and You, Me and the Apocalypse.

Prince Ernest (David Oakes)

Ernest by name but not by nature, the prince’s gregarious, Dionysian instincts could not be more at odds to his younger brother’s Apollonian sobriety. Whilst Albert spent his adolescence absorbing himself in academia, Ernest immersed himself in the art of womanising and revelry – which almost landed him in hot water thanks to his dalliances with Harriet, The Duchess of Sutherland. He returns to the palace in season 2 – will he be able to keep away from Victoria’s former lady?

From The Pillars of The Earth to Borgia, Ripper Street and The White Queen, you’ve seen a LOT of David Oakes on your TV screen. He played Kim Philby in a BBC2 documentary about one of The Cambridge Five, and also recently had roles in both Endeavour and The Living and The Dead.

Duchess of Sutherland (Margaret Clunie)

Victoria’s dear companion became a trusted member of the queen’s court, but also caught the eye of Albert’s brother, Ernest in season 1. The pair called off their little affair, but can the married woman remain faithful to her ever absent husband? Or will she struggle to stay away from the man from the house of Saxe Coburg and Gothe?

If you loved A Young Doctor’s Notebook then you’ll have spotted Margaret Clunie on your TV screen before. The Endeavour actress also had a starring role in Sophia Grace & Rosie’s Royal Adventure, the Ellen DeGeneres Show spin-off film about two little British girls with ambitions to be red carpet reporters.

Mrs Skerrett (Nell Hudson)

Skerrett – loosely based on a real-life member of Buckingham Palace’s serving staff – mysteriously appeared soon after the accession with a recommendation from the Chiswick Institute. She became assistant to Jenkins, the Queen’s prickly personal dresser, and has swiftly risen through the ranks. Her relationship with palace chef, Francatelli, was the source of much drama in season 1 – will the pair finally find love in season 2?

Outlander fans will known Hudson and Laoghaire MacKenzie, the wily young woman who is scorned by Sam Heughan’s Jamie. Before that she was relatively new to the scene, with a role in Holby City and some short film roles to her name.

Francatelli (Ferdinand Kingsley)

Based on a real chef in Victoria’s household, Charles Elme Francatelli is of Italian extraction, but grew up in London and studied cookery in France. He departed the palace at the end of season 1, but will the Queen – and Mrs Skerrett – be able to tempt him back?

With a surname like that you might wonder, but yes, Ferdinand is in fact Ben Kingsley’s son. Don’t define him by his surname though, he’s made his own way in the acting world with roles in The Hollow Crown, Ripper Street, Borgia, Agatha Christie’s Poirot and Dracula Untold.

Baroness Lehzen (Daniela Holtz)

The Queen’s governess since birth, Lehzen is wholeheartedly devoted to royal charge. Originally appointed by Conroy in the hope that she would do his bidding, the Baroness scuppered his plans by becoming the Victoria’s dearest friend and greatest ally against the Duchess and her despised advisor. Once Victoria became Queen, Lehzen reaped the profits of her loyalty – Victoria immediately used her power to seize Conroy’s position and appoint Lehzen as head of the royal household. And that hasn’t exactly gone down well with everyone in the palace….

She’s quite the star in her native Germany but Daniela Holtz will be a new face for UK TV viewers. She’s probably best known for films like The Forest for The Trees, Phoenix and Der Verdacht.

Sir Robert Peel (Nigel Lindsay)

Tory leader Sir Robert Peel’s gauche manner could not have be more at odds to the smooth, charismatic Whig Melbourne in season 1. The contrast was not lost on Victoria – preferring to be charmed rather than challenged, she loathed Peel from their first encounter. But as the political tide changes and Albert strikes up a friendship with the new PM, will the Queen’s attitude change

If you’re a fan of Four Lions chances are you’ll know Lindsay as Muslim convert Barry, but he’s actually quite the accomplished star of stage and screen. He originated the role of Shrek in Shrek the Musical at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane. You may also have spotted him in Unforgotten, You, Me and The Apocalypse, Death in Paradise, and BBC’s historical drama Rome.

Drummond (Leo Suter)

Peel’s assistant is one of the first new faces the Queen meets when she returns to her duties after the birth of baby Victoria

Suter has small roles in Bad Education, Maleficent and Fallen to his name, making his appearance in Victoria his first main role.

The Duke of Wellington (Peter Bowles)

The Tory leader has been a good friend to the Queen, keeping an eye out for her when forces within his own party moved against her. And he continues to provide guidance and support when the pair meet again in season 2.

He’s probably best known for playing To The Manor Born’s Richard DeVere but Peter Bowles’s screen CV stretches to the manor and beyond. The star of The Irish RM, Rumpole of The Bailey, Perfect Scoundrels, The Bounder and Lytton’s Diary has made quite the name for himself on British television. And you’ve probably spotted him guest starring on The Sarah Jane Adventures and Citizen Khan too.

King Leopold (Alex Jennings)

King of the Belgians, Leopold is always interested in what his young niece, Victoria is getting up to. He was instrumental in pairing her up with her cousin, Albert, back in season 1, so who knows what mischief he may have planned in season 2?

Alex Jennings is a three-time Olivier Award winner, but he has made recognisable forays into screens small and large. He has previous royal experience, taking on the role of Prince Charles in The Queen and Prince Edward in The Crown, as well as playing royalty of a more literary sort with his interpretation of Alan Bennett in The Lady in the Van. Other notable appearances include roles in Silk, Whitechapel and Belle.

The Duchess of Kent (Catherine Flemming)

Victoria’s mother was an insecure woman in a foreign land with a weak grasp of the language and an ill-advised attachment to a roguish army officer (Sir John Conroy) in season 1. She still irks Victoria with her fussing, but will the two finally manage to become allies in season 2?

Her face may not be familiar to Sunday night audiences but Flemming is quite the accomplished German actress. She’s probably best known for roles in Hunger: Longing for Love (not to be confused with the Michael Fassbender film), Simone’s Labyrinth and No Place To Go.

Penge (Adrian Schiller)

The relentlessly cynical Penge found that his comfortable position as head steward (established under Conroy’s management) vanished overnight when Lehzen took over in season 1. A bitter enmity was born and the pair fought a relentless battle. Lehzen’s misguided desire to make ‘economies’ was pitted against Penge’s reactionary and, at times, corrupt ideas about palace management.

You may have spotted Victoria’s Penge in Beauty and The Beast with Dan Stevens and Emma Watson. But you’ve most likely come across him before in Being Human, Going Postal, Silk or The Hollow Crown. He also played Uncle in Doctor Who episode The Doctor’s Wife, appeared as David Lloyd George in Suffragette, and popped up in BBC’s Undercover.

Brodie (Tommy Lawrence-Knight)

The youngest member of the household, Brodie is hallboy with big ambitions for gewng ahead, perhaps even becoming a footman, assiduously learning German and Shakespeare to further himself.

Doctor Who fans will known Tommy Lawrence-Knight as Luke Smith from The Sarah Jane Adventures, but you may also know him as Kevin Chalk from Waterloo Road, Glue’s murder victim, Caleb ‘Cal’ Bra or Dealer Dan from You, Me and The Apocalypse.