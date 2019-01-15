Is Silent Witness star Emilia Fox’s Dr Nikki Alexander pregnant?

Is Nikki pregnant? That’s what we’re left wondering after a pre-credits teaser in Silent Witness episode four revealed a shot of Dr Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox) sitting on the toilet and examining a pregnancy test.

And we’re even more intrigued by the official synopsis: “Nikki has some news that she desperately wants to share with Matt, but must wait until he visits from America.”

So is she set to have a baby with love interest Matt Garcia (played by Michael Landes) – and what would this mean for their future together?

Asked about the brief pregnancy test shot, producer Kiaran Murray-Smith remains tight-lipped. But he does tell RadioTimes.com: “Once you have relationships, like any drama you have to try and push a little bit more as to reality – and what happens in relationships.”

The storyline in episodes five and six (titled “To Brighton, To Brighton”) will explore “how important they are to each other.”

Even better, Matt will finally be in town to reunite with Nikki. “There’s nothing better than a walk on the beach with your lover, is there?” Murray-Smith says.

He adds: “The pregnancy test in the teaser… whether or not – what happens after that, obviously I can’t say at the moment until that comes out!”

Silent Witness continues on Monday 21st January at 9pm on BBC1