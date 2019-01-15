National Television Awards 2019 – Who’s nominated, when is the ceremony on TV and who’s hosting?

Celebrating their 24th year, the National Television Awards are returning in January 2019. The only television ceremony in the UK where all the winners are chosen by the British public, the programme will see TV’s great and good take to the red carpet. This year the nominees range from Jed Mercurio’s Bodyguard and the latest series of BBC1’s Doctor Who starring Jodie Whittaker, to the hit dating show Love Island.

Here’s everything you need to know about the show, this year’s nominees, and how to bag tickets to the event.

When are the National Television Awards 2019 on TV?

The awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday 22nd January 2019 and will air on ITV at 7.30pm, with Dermot O’Leary hosting. Meanwhile Love Island winners Jack and Dani are set to host backstage and Red Carpet Live.

Who are the big nominees at this year’s NTAs?

BBC1’s Bodyguard, dubbed the ‘drama of the decade’, has received two nominations, one for Drama Performance for lead actor Richard Madden, and the other for New Drama. In this latter category, newly created this year, Jed Mercurio’s hit series faces stiff competition from the likes of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Killing Eve, The Cry, Girlfriends and A Discovery of Witches.

The Drama category sees Doctor Who, starring Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor, pitted against Peaky Blinders, Our Girl, Casualty — which won last year — and Call the Midwife. And speaking of Doctor Who… Bradley Walsh, the Doctor’s latest companion and The Chase presenter, is up against last year’s winners Ant & Dec in the Best Presenter category.

Whittaker is also nominated alongside Madden in the Drama Performance category. They’re up against Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) and Michelle Keegan (Our Girl).

Love Island is up for the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award (won last year by Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway), while Love Island winner (and the awards’ backstage presenter this year) Dani Dyer will no doubt be rooting for her dad, Danny Dyer, who’s up for a Serial Drama Performance award for his role as Mick Carter in EastEnders.

Click here for the full list of nominees.

Where will the awards ceremony take place?

The ceremony will take place live at The O2 in London.

Where can I get tickets for the NTAs — and how do I vote?

Tickets for the glitzy event are on sale now on The O2’s website. The cheapest tickets start at just £23.50 — hurry though, as VIP and Premium tickets, including those with red carpet access, have already sold out.

Voting is open until Tuesday 22nd January at noon, and you can vote for all your favourites from the past year here.

Are the NTAs live?

Yep! ITV’s coverage will begin at 7.30pm, and the show is due to last 2 hours.

Who won an NTA last year?

Last year saw Doctor Foster sweep the board, with wins in Best Drama and in Drama Performance for the show’s lead actress Suranne Jones. Emmerdale won Best Serial Drama, but it was Corrie’s Lucy Fallon (Bethany Platt) who won the Best Serial Drama Performance, following her dark grooming storyline back in 2017.

And and Dec won best TV Presenter at the NTAs – for the 17th year running — while David Walliams won Best TV Judge.

RadioTimes.com will be covering the NTAs live on the night, with full details of winners as they happen and exclusive interviews