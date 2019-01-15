Will there be more Luther after series five? Idris Elba teases BBC drama future

As fans recover from the fifth series of Luther on BBC1, and those two major character deaths in the finale, the logical next question is – will there be a series six?

The short answer is: it’s not looking likely.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about what’s next for his maverick detective, Idris Elba revealed, “I don’t think we’re going to do too many TV versions of it; I think the next step is to make a film.”

Elba explained that he expects the forthcoming fifth series to lead towards a possible movie version, saying that “this season has the film very much in its sights”.

“We’ve got a skeleton of an idea for a film,” the actor said. “And I’m not allowed to say too much but I can say that this season has the film very much in its sights. If there is a film, then it will be somehow connected to this season.”

Watch this space…