Meet the cast of the Doctor Who New Year special

The Tardis team are back for Doctor Who’s 2019 New Year’s special – and they’ve picked up a few new friends along the way.

Check out the episode’s major characters below.

Jodie Whittaker plays the Doctor

Who is the Doctor?

The Doctor is an alien who travels through time and space with the aid of her ship, the Tardis. She belongs to a race known as the Time Lords, who have the ability to cheat death by regenerating into a totally new and different person. Having regenerated into a man for her past 12 (technically 13, if you count John Hurt’s the War Doctor) incarnations, the Thirteenth Doctor made television history at the end of the 2017 Christmas special by regenerating into a woman for the first time.

Where have I seen Jodie Whittaker before?

Jodie Whittaker is best known for playing grieving mother Beth Latimer in ITV crime hit Broadchurch, but has also appeared in 2011 Black Mirror episode The Entire History of You, and played the lead in medical drama Trust Me last year. Beyond television, she also made her cinematic debut in 2006 film Venus, where she played a love interest opposite Peter O’Toole, and had a memorable turn in 2011 cult hit Attack the Block, which also featured Star Wars actor John Boyega.

Tosin Cole plays Ryan Sinclair

Who is Ryan Sinclair?

Ryan Sinclair is a member of the Doctor’s new Tardis team – companions who she takes with her through time and space. He is a young warehouse worker from Sheffield who suffers from dyspraxia, a co-ordination disorder which means, among many other things, he struggles to do relatively basic tasks like riding a bike. Throughout the course of the latest series, he also revealed his troubled relationship with his estranged father and grew closer to Graham (played by Bradley Walsh).

Where have I seen Tosin Cole before?

Tosin Cole is perhaps most recognisable as 2011-2012 series regular Neil Cooper from Hollyoaks. He has also made appearances in Eastenders: E20, Lewis, had a minor part as an X-Wing pilot in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and played a big role in Netflix film Burning Sands in 2017.

Since starring in Doctor Who, he’s appeared in a play called Ear for Eye at London’s Royal Court.

Mandip Gill plays Yasmin Khan

Who is Yasmin Khan?

Yasmin Khan – or Yaz to her friends – is the second official member of the Tardis team. She was a low-ranking police officer frustrated with breaking up small-time crimes like parking disputes, and who found new purpose travelling with the Doctor.

Where have I seen Mandip Gill before?

Like co-star Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill’s biggest claim to fame pre-Doctor Who was Hollyoaks, where she played Phoebe McQueen from 2012-2015. Elsewhere she has appeared in BBC sitcom Cuckoo, daytime soap Doctors, The Good Karma Hospital and Casualty.

Bradley Walsh plays Graham O’Brien

Who is Graham O’Brien?

Graham O’Brien is another member of the Tardis team, and was married to Grace, Ryan’s gran, until her death in series 11’s first episode. This makes him Ryan’s step-grandad, although it took Ryan a while to finally admit that…

Where have I seen Bradley Walsh before?

Nowadays Bradley Walsh is best known as the host of ITV daytime quiz sensation The Chase, which he has fronted since 2009, but he is also known for a long career in presenting and acting.

In terms of the latter, he’s probably best known for his role as factory boss Danny Baldwin in Coronation Street, which he played from 2004-2006; and later his recurring part as DS Ronnie Brooks in ITV crime drama Law and Order: UK, which he played from 2009 until 2014, working with current Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall.

Charlotte Ritchie plays Lin

Who is Lin?

Not much is known yet about Lin, with the BBC keeping her character under wraps for the time being, apart from the fact that she’s in some sort of relationship with fellow guest character Mitch (Nikesh Patel)

Where have I seen Charlotte Ritchie before?

Actor and singer-songwriter Ritchie is probably best known for her role in popular BBC drama Call the Midwife, where she played Barbara until her character’s death earlier this year.

Other significant roles for Ritchie include wannabe author Oregon in Fresh Meat and Hannah in BBC comedy Siblings, and she’s also appeared in Doctors, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Raised by Wolves and (appropriately enough) Time Traveller’s Support Group.

In the coming months she’s set to star in a new comedy from the Horrible Histories team called Ghosts.

In her music career, she was also part of classical crossover group All Angels.

Nikesh Patel plays Mitch

Who is Mitch?

Again, Mitch is a bit of a mystery outside the fact that his life is turned “upside down” by the Tardis Team’s arrival (according to the BBC), and his relationship with Lin.

Where have I seen Nikesh Patel before?

Patel will be most recognisable to audiences from his central role as Aafrin Dalal in Indian Summers, the Channel 4 period drama about the British Raj that also starred Julie Walters and Henry Lloyd-Hughes.

He’s also appeared in TV series Bedlam, Law and Order: UK (making him another alumnus of Doctor Who boss Chris Chibnall’s previous work) and Midsomer Murders, and films like Jadoo, London Has Fallen and Halal Daddy.

Coming up, he’s set to play a lead role in the Four Weddings and a Funeral TV reboot and a tech-savvy centaur called Foaly in Kenneth Branagh’s Artemis Fowl movie.

Daniel Adegboyega plays Aaron

Who is Aaron?

While we don’t have any official word on Aaron, rumours suggest that Adegboyega could be playing the absent father of Tosin Cole’s Ryan, after multiple mentions of their fractured relationship over the most recent Doctor Who series.

Where have I seen Daniel Adegboyega before?

Adegboyega has had a varied screen CV. Turning up in TV series like Sky Atlantic’s Save Me, Nightflyers, Man Down, Episodes, Father Brown, The Interceptor, Atlantis and Spooks over the years, he’s also appeared in films including Skyfall, The Gunman, Last Knights and Transformers: The Last Knight and multiple theatre roles.

And intriguingly, this isn’t his first entry into the Whoniverse. Back in 2010, he had a small role in Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood as a guard, appearing in the primarily US-based fourth series Miracle Day. Clearly, Aaron gets around…

Doctor Who: Resolution airs on BBC1 on January 1st 2019 at 7.00pm