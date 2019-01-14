The Lyell Centre will face some tough challenges in series 22 of Silent Witness as the long-running crime drama returns to BBC1.

Advertisement

Here’s what you need to know:

When is Silent Witness on TV?

The new series began airing on Tuesday 8th January 2019, with the second episode on Wednesday night. Silent Witness has typically aired on Mondays and Tuesdays, but a clash with the FA Cup 3rd round tie may have explained the change.

Silent Witness will now revert to its usual time slot with episodes three and four airing on Monday 14th January and Tuesday 15th January at 9pm on BBC1.

Episodes five and six will air on the following Monday and Tuesday.

Who will star in the new series of Silent Witness?

Emilia Fox returns for her 14th outing as forensics expert Dr Nikki Alexander, alongside David Caves as Jack Hodgson, Liz Carr as Clarissa Mullery and Richard Lintern as Dr Thomas Chamberlain.

What is Silent Witness about?

The BBC crime drama focuses on a team of forensic pathologists as they investigate various crimes. The series was first broadcast in 1996 and has been going ever since.

So what’s going to happen in series 22? Richard Lintern told RadioTimes.com at the BBC Worldwide Showcase: “I think there was a conscious decision taken on this particular series of Silent Witness to focus on London, to bring London more in as a character than it’s been before.

“And I think that’s coincidental with the advent of drone photography which has allowed you aerial access to cities in a much cheaper and more cost efficient way than it used to be.”

Will there be more Silent Witness?

Silent Witness has been running since the 90s and goes out in more than 235 territories including New Zealand and the US, and producer Kiaran Murray-Smith confirmed to RadioTimes.com that scripts are already being developed for series 23.

Will the series continue? “I think it deserves to, as long as the storylines are good,” Lintern said.

Advertisement

David Caves added: “As long as there’s an audience and as long as it keeps evolving, which it has to do, then there’s absolutely no reason why not.”