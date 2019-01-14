Accessibility Links

Dancing on Ice contestants: Who is Mark Little? Meet the former Neighbours star

His soap character Joe Mangel was often on thin ice, but how will Little fare on the rink?

Dancing on Ice 2019 contestants: Mark Little

Age: 59

Known for: playing Joe Mangel in Neighbours

Professional dance partner: Brianne Del-court

Australian Little first hit the big time in the late 1980s, where he played likeable rogue Joe Mangel in Neighbours for three years until 1991. He then moved to the UK and enjoyed a presenting role on The Big Breakfast, where he took over from Chris Evans.

Little was also a regular panellist on The Wright Stuff and competed in Celebrity MasterChef in 2010.

Outside of TV, he’s also enjoyed a career on stage, with his performance in one-man West End show Defending the Caveman winning an Olivier Award in 2000.

“My skating is pretty rickety,” he said on joining the show. “I’ll be trying to find the elegance, the strength, the smoothness. I’m a bit of a danger man, a bit of a risk taker, and I do like dancing so let’s see what happens.”

All about Dancing on Ice

