Britain’s Got Talent 2019: Everything you need to know

Britain’s Got Talent returns for its 13th series later this year, promising to be jam-packed with more talented (and not-so-talented) folk in the UK.

The multiple award-winning series, which has brought international fame to hopefuls such as Diversity, Susan Boyle and Tokio Myers, is a sure-fire spring ratings smash for ITV, with last series’ final scoring over 10 million viewers.

The 13th series is also hotly-tipped to see host Anthony McPartlin return to our screens full-time alongside co-presenter Declan Donnelly, after taking 2018 off following a stint in rehab for alcohol issues.

So when is the Simon Cowell-backed series returning to our screens this year, and who can we expect to see behind the panel? Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Britain’s Got Talent 2019 on TV?

Although there isn’t a confirmed start date for Britain’s Got Talent, previous series have always begun in the first few weeks of April. So a launch date of Saturday 13th April 2019 seems pretty likely.

Is Ant going to be back with Dec to present Britain’s Got Talent next year?

Although Ant McPartlin was seen throughout all of the pre-recorded BGT auditions, he was absent for the entire live week of shows. It meant that co-presenter Declan Donnelly hosted the live semi-finals and the grand final by himself (which he certainly kicked off in style).

Their joint TV endeavour, Saturday Night Takeaway, has since been cancelled for 2019.

However, Donnelly has teased that his co-host McPartlin will be returning for the latest series of Britain’s Got Talent for when it returns in 2019.

“It’s back to normal for BGT – fingers crossed it will be great,” he told The Mirror in January.

Simon Cowell is also confident for McPartlin’s return for the 2019 series.

Speaking at the X Factor 2018 press day, the 59-year-old explained, “He is welcome back and we have missed him. But he has done the right thing by taking some time off, and he will come back fresh and will enjoy it.

“We have always made it clear what our relationship is, we help each other. We are friends and he is welcome back anytime.”

Who are the Britain’s Got Talent judges?

For the seventh year running, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams were sifting through the acts in the 2018 series. But will they be back for the eighth year in a row?

As yet, the judging line-up hasn’t been confirmed. But the foursome work so well together, it’d be a bit of a shock if there were to be any changes on the panel.

This is a sentiment echoed by Britain’s Got More Talent host Stephen Mulhern, who predicts the line-up will remain the same for several years to come.

Speaking to Christine Lampard in for Lorraine last year, he explained, “The judges have been the same for seven years. I don’t think they’ll change for the next two, three, four years.

“It just works, everyone gets on and everyone has a good time.”

However, David Walliams has hinted the next run of the show may very well be his last, as his contract is due to run out this year.

“I have one more year, and then my contract is up. [After that?] We shall see,” he told heat! magazine.

When do the Britain’s Got Talent’s live shows start?

The live BGT shows usually begin in the last week of May, and so at this point we can assume they will kick off on Bank Holiday Monday – 27th May 2019. If that’s the case, the final will most likely fall on Sunday 2nd June 2019.

What does the winner of Britain’s Got Talent get?

As well as getting a spot on the bill at the Royal Variety Performance, there’s also a big cash prize for whoever wins…

Who has won Britain’s Got Talent?

The full list of Britain’s Got Talent winners is here – the most recent victor is comedian Lost Voice Guy. The stand-up became the first ever comedian of the talent show when he won in 2018.

Where are Britain’s Got Talent’s live shows filmed?

In 2018, BGT moved out of a TV studio for the first time and instead the live shows were held at Hammersmith Apollo in London.

Although the staging looked amazing, the broadcast didn’t always go so smoothly. During bad weather in the first semi-final, the live show dropped off air for over 10 minutes. Oops.

“It has to be in a theatre and I’ll tell you why,” explained Simon ahead of BGT’s 12th series in 2018. “We go into a studio and make it look like a theatre, it’s like buying a Mini and trying to make it look like a Rolls Royce! There’s something about the theatre element.

“So whenever we do the live shows in a studio, something, that gloss, glow, whatever you want to call it, is missing for me. So I’m thrilled because this year I have got my own way…again.”

Whether they’ll be back at the Apollo after the technical difficulties of last series remains to be seen…

How do I audition for Britain’s Got Talent?

Applications are already open for BGT 2019, and all the information you need to enter the show can be found here.

Britain’s Got Talent will return in 2019