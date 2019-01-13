Who is Jennifer Hudson? The Voice UK coach profile

The Voice UK 2019 coaches: Jennifer Hudson

Age: 37

Best known for: Coming seventh on American Idol in 2003 but going on to win an Oscar for her starring turn in Dreamgirls with Beyonce and Eddie Murphy. This is her third year on the show and she won The Voice UK in 2017 as a coach with singer Mo Adeniran.

Bio: Born and raised in Chicago, Hudson dreamed of a career in the music industry from a young age. She had just signed her first recording deal when she landed a spot on American Idol, and managed to release herself in time to take part in the contest.

Hudson came seventh but went on to have a career to rival any Idol winner and even picked up an Oscar while she was at it. The Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress was hers thanks to a stunning performance in the big screen adaptation of music Dreamgirls, in which she played Effie to Beyonce’s Deena Jones.

Her cover of the musical’s most famous track, And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going is probably one of Hudson’s most famous musical releases – and when you’ve listened to her perform it you’ll understand why.

The singer and four time Grammy nominee also sadly hit the headlines in 2008 after her mother, brother and nephew were murdered.

She made her first public appearance following the tragedy at the Super Bowl in 2009, singing US National Anthem, The Star Spangled Banner.

She also sang for Barack and Michelle Obama’s first dance at the US President’s Inauguration Ball.