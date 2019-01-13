The best TV shows airing in 2019
From dramas and documentaries to comedy and entertainment shows, here are all the biggest new and returning series of the year. What will you be watching?
2019 is set to be a stellar year for TV.
Whether you’re into period dramas like Gentleman Jack and Peaky Blinders or contemporary thrillers such as Line of Duty and Traitors, there’s a scintillating range of series on offer.
In the world of entertainment, there’s also the return of some of Britain’s biggest shiny floor shows – take Strictly and The X Factor for instance – as well as the addition of The Greatest Dancer and a Shipwrecked reboot.
In comedy, Catastrophe is back for a final series and Alan Partridge bumbles back onto our screens with a brand new show.
And finally there’s a diverse selection of documentaries, from David Attenborough’s new Netflix series to Danny Dyer’s exploration of his family history.
Check out all the series to look out for in 2019, below…
Dramas
Gentleman Jack
Channel:BBC1
Air date: spring 2019
Two of television’s most influential women unite – Suranne Jones on screen and Sally Wainwright behind the camera – to tell the remarkable story of Anne Lister, the Regency landowner. Read more
Good Omens
Channel: Amazon Prime Video
Release date: spring 2019
An all-star cast – including David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Jack Whitehall, Anna Maxwell Martin, John Hamm, Derek Jacobi, Mark Gatiss and many more – brings to life Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s epic. Read more
Adult Material
Channel: Channel 4
Air date: TBC
Sheridan Smith stars as a leading British porn star in a drama examining the adult film industry. It promises to be a timely look at how porn’s influence on mainstream culture has affected society’s ideas of consent.
Summer of Rockets
Channel: BBC1
Air date: spring 2019
Stephen Poliakoff’s semi-autobiographical six-part series set in Britain during the Cold War stars Toby Stephens and Keeley Hawes. Read more
A Confession
Channel: ITV
Air date: TBC
The latest drama based on real events from writer Jeff Pope focuses on the disappearance of 22-year-old Sian O’Callaghan in March 2011 and the lengths Detective Supertintendent Steve Fulcher (Martin Freeman) went to in order to catch her killer. Read more
The Crown series 3
Channel: Netflix
Release date: TBC
Olivia Colman inherits the burden of the crown worn so dazzlingly by Claire Foy, who played Queen Elizabeth in series one and two. The saga of the British royal family now moves into a new era covering 1964-76. Read more
Line of Duty series 5
Channel: BBC1
Air date: spring 2019
AC-12 are back in business fighting police corruption. Joining regulars Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston is Stephen Graham. Could he be ‘balaclava man’ and, more importantly, will he make it past the first episode? Read more
Peaky Blinders series 5
Channel: BBC1
Air date: spring 2019
Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby in Stephen Knight’s Birmingham-based gangster family epic, which is moving to BBC1. Sam Claflin and Emmet J Scanlan (seen most recently in Butterfly) join the fray. Read more
Game of Thrones season 8
Channel: Sky Atlantic
Air date: April
The smash-hit fantasy is back for an eighth and final series, meaning the last battle for Westeros is almost upon us. But what will happen to Jon Snow and Daenerys? And will the White Walkers finally triumph? Read more
Catch 22
Channel: Channel 4
Air date: summer 2019
George Clooney stars in, directs and executive produces the adaptation of Joseph Heller’s tale about Yossarian, a US Air Force bombardier in World War II. Read more