Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Danny John-Jules refuses to talk about Death in Paradise exit or ‘That Dancing Show’

Danny John-Jules refuses to talk about Death in Paradise exit or ‘That Dancing Show’

The 58-year-old does not want to discuss his exit from either BBC 1 show

Death in Paradise - Danny John-Jules as Dwayne

Death in Paradise returned for its eighth series on BBC 1 earlier this week, with its strong fanbase welcoming back the light-hearted detective drama set on the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie.

Advertisement

However, others sorely missed Death in Paradise stalwart Dwayne Myers, played by Danny John-Jules – with some even go as far to directly message him on social media to ask why he wasn’t joining Ardal O’Hanlon’s Detective Inspector Jack Mooney on the island.

Death in Paradise 2019

But the actor, who starred in the hit show for seven years, was not keen on discussing why he suddenly decided to make such a swift exit, and also referenced his tenure on the latest series on Strictly Come Dancing in a barbed tweet.

Responding to one fan, he wrote, “With all due respect. Please do not ask me to comment on DIP or ‘The Dancing Show’. ‘The BBC have a press office for that. And they have all the answers…allegedly …Thank you.”

John-Jules’ reference to Strictly comes after he faced headlines that there was “a major row” between him and his partner Amy Dowden.

Shortly after he was booted out the competition, the Red Dwarf actor also missed the obligatory Strictly: It Takes Two interview.

While he initially posted a Twitter message of support thanking his fans, he hit back at one critic on Twitter, who accused him of being “arrogant”.

He hit back, “What didn’t you like about mine, compared to everyone else’s ‘Personality’ and ‘Arrogance?’”

Danny John-Jules (Strictly, BBC)
Danny John-Jules (Strictly, BBC)

In Death in Paradise, however, Dwayne’s exit has been explained as him heading off on an “epic voyage” with his father, seeing him hand in his badge after helping solve 62 mysteries.

John-Jules’ departure from the show comes after O’Hanlon claimed the Death in Paradise cast was “dispensable”.

‘When I heard that Danny was leaving, I thought, “Hmm. How will that play? How will the audience take that?” Because he’s a very popular character in the show, and he’s been there since the start as well, so there’s that,’ he told Digital Spy.

‘But we’ve seen time and time again that the show survives these cast changes. It’s robust.’

Advertisement

Death in Paradise continues Thursday at 9pm on BBC 1

Sign up to the RadioTimes.com email newsletter

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Death in Paradise - Danny John-Jules as Dwayne
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Breakthrough British TV actors and actresses of 2013 – vote for your favourite

imagenotavailable1

The BBC needs to become an internet pioneer says director-general

107801

Top Peers threaten to march on Government in revolt about treatment of the BBC

Danny John-Jules

Danny John-Jules breaks Strictly silence as he hits back at claims of ‘arrogance’