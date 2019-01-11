When is Years and Years on TV? Who’s in the cast? What’s it about?

Years and Years, the new Russell T Davies drama which follows a tumultuous 15 years in Britain through the eyes of one family, is set to air on BBC1 in 2019.

Though Davies says he has wanted to write the series for the last 20 years, it seems extremely relevant today, tracking the rise of an outspoken celebrity-turned populist politician, played by Emma Thompson.

When is Years and Years set to air on BBC1?

There is no confirmed release date as yet – but the BBC says it will be in early 2019.

What is Years and Years about?

The six-part drama takes a look at a fictionalised version of current affairs through the eyes of the Lyons family in Manchester over the course of a 15-year period.

According to the BBC: “Everything we fear, and everything we hope for, is happening around this tight-knit family. Society is hotter, faster, madder, with the turmoil of politics, technology and distant wars affecting the Lyons in their day-to-day lives. Britain withdraws from Europe, America becomes a lone wolf, China asserts itself, and a new world begins to form.”

The biggest danger to their well-being, however, is possibly Emma Thompson’s Vivienne Rook (Thompson), a Trumpian MP described as a “an entertainer, a rebel, a trickster and a terror”, who is currying favour with an increasingly disenfranchised populus.

Who is in the cast?

Emma Thompson leads the way as Vivienne Rook, while Jessica Hynes, Rory Kinnear, Ruth Madeley, T’Nia Miller, Anne Reid and Russell Tovey star as the various members of the Lyons family. Check out a picture of them gathered round a computer, looking worried, below.

Is there a trailer for Years and Years?

Not yet. But you can catch a brief glimpse of Emma Thompson in this 2019 BBC drama trailer…

Years and Years will air on BBC1 in 2019