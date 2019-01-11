How to watch and live stream Wimbledon 2019

For Wimbledon fans, it’s never too early to start planning ahead of the legendary tennis tournament — whether you’re determined to beat the crowds this year and secure a ticket, or if you’re hoping to catch a nail-biting final in front of the telly with a pot of strawberries and cream on your lap. The most coveted Grand Slam, it’s always bound to attract world-class talent, from last year’s winner Novak Djokovic to former No. 1 Serena Williams.

Advertisement

Read on for our full guide to Wimbledon 2019…

When is Wimbledon 2019?

This year’s Championships are held from Monday 1st July — Sunday 14th July 2019. The Women’s Singles Final takes place on Saturday 13th July, while the Men’s Singles Final takes place on Sunday 14th July.

Qualifying will be held at the Bank of England Club from Monday 25th June – Thursday 28th June.

Where does Wimbledon take place?

The Grand Slam has been held at the All England Club in Wimbledon, London, since 1877. Centre Court, the main court during The Championships and perhaps the world’s most famous tennis court, is only in regular use during the two weeks of the year that the tournament takes place.

It’s also where the Royal Box is situated — and where you’re most likely to spot famous faces in the crowd…

How can I watch and stream Wimbledon 2019 live in the UK?

Wimbledon 2019 will be screened by the BBC as usual, which last year showed the tournament in Ultra HD for the first time. Live matches will air on both BBC1 and BBC2 throughout the tournament, in addition to Today at Wimbledon, providing nightly match analysis and catch-ups over the fortnight.

Last year Eurosport and Amazon Prime subscribers could watch highlights online, while real Wimbledon fans could access interviews and behind-the-scenes action on Wimbledon YouTube channel.

Check back in with further details.

How can I watch and stream Wimbledon 2019 live in the US?

As in past years, Wimbledon will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2 for viewers in the US. Timings for the matches have yet to be released, but in past years the Men’s Final has started at 2pm GMT, so at 9am in New York (ET).

Broadcast details for other countries around the world can be found here.

How do I get tickets to Wimbledon?

There are a variety of methods to get Wimbledon tickets, but be warned — it’s very competitive. Most are allocated via a public ballot open 1st September to 31st December, so if you missed out for this year’s championships, you might want to make a note in your diary for Wimbledon 2020 tickets. Click here for more information and details of how to apply for tickets next year.

Wimbledon packages are also available via Radio Times Travel — you can purchase them here.

If you were unsuccessful in your ballot application, never fear — according to the official Wimbledon site, tickets may be reallocated as late as July 2019. Ticketmaster also sells several hundred tickets online for the following day’s play – you’ll need to register at MyWimbledon to be the first to get details.

In addition, there’s The Queue. A limited number of tickets for the day’s play are available each morning, but be prepared — you may need to camp overnight in order to secure the sought-after tickets. A full guide can be found here.

Who is going to win Wimbledon 2019?

Last year’s winner Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray are all contenders for the men’s title, while Serena Williams, Simona Halep, Naomi Osaka and Karolina Pliskova are among the favourites to take the women’s title.

How much prize money do Wimbledon winners get?

Although the final figures for 2019 have yet to be released, rest assured that this year’s winners will not be going home short-changed. Last year, the winners of the men’s and women’s singles titles each won £2.25m — and that’s an increase from the previous year!

Advertisement

Who won Wimbledon in 2018?

Novak Djokovic won the Men’s Singles title and Angelique Kerber won the Women’s Singles title. Mike Bryan and Jack Sock of the US won the Men’s Doubles, while Czech players Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková succeeded in the Women’s Doubles.