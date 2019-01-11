Accessibility Links

Stacey Dooley hits back at claims she has ‘sold out’ with “trivial” new BBC show

The Strictly winner made her name presenting hard-hitting investigative documentaries

Glow Up, Stacey Dooley (BBC)

Strictly winner Stacey Dooley has hit out at claims that she has ‘sold out’, following the announcement that she’s set to host BBC3 show Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star.

Dooley, who is well-known for presenting hard-hitting documentaries on issues like sex trafficking and Isis, responded to an online critic who referred to the career move as a “sell out”.

“This is such a Stone Age assumption,” Dooley responded. “You can care about human issues, the planet and also be into fashion.

“You can also take time out to look after yourself mentally,” she added, before tweeting that she has “been filming stories covering rape, incest, drugs, murder and war for a decade,” and that she “need[s] to take time out to enjoy the lighter side of life”.

Dooley had previously told RadioTimes.com that participating in Strictly Come Dancing last year was a form of “escapism” from her “harrowing” documentary work.

Dooley will host BBC3’s search for Britain’s Next Make-Up Star alongside judges Val Garland, from L’Oreal, and Mac’s Dominic Skinner. The show is due to start later this year.

