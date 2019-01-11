When is Death in Paradise on TV?

Ardal O’Hanlon is reprising his role as DI Jack Mooney in the eighth series of BBC1’s hit drama Death in Paradise, which will see the lead detective solving even more murder mysteries in the sunny climes of fictional island Saint Marie.

He’ll be joined by some familiar faces —including Joséphine Jobert (DS Florence Cassell), Tobi Bakare (Officer JP Hooper), and Don Warrington (Commissioner Selwyn Patterson) — and some new ones. The eighth series also marks the departure of Strictly star Danny John-Jules, who’ll be handing in his badge as Officer Dwayne Myers.

Here’s everything you need to know about Death in Paradise series eight.

What time is Death in Paradise on TV?

The series will return on Thursday 10th January at 9pm on BBC1.

What will happen in Death in Paradise series eight?

Series eight will see the introduction of a brand new regular cast member: Officer Ruby Patterson (played by Shyko Amos), Commissioner Patterson’s niece, who’s fresh out of police college and eager to prove herself to the team.

Amos says: “There is nothing quite like Death in Paradise on TV and it hasn’t quite sunk in yet that I’ve joined such a massively popular show. It’s given me a butterfly or two but I’m very excited! Officer Ruby Patterson is a bundle of joy!

“I am very excited for Death in Paradise viewers to experience her as the new member of the already amazing law enforcement team of Saint Marie.”

Among the cases for series eight are a popular local DJ killed live on air and a group of friends celebrating their fiftieth birthdays when one of them meets their maker. Meanwhile, DS Florence Cassell finds romance and Officer JP Hooper mentors new recruit Ruby.

But Death in Paradise fans have a surprise in store – as episodes five and six will deviate from the usual formula.

“It’s definitely got a slightly darker tone,” Ardal O’Hanlon says. “There’s some really dynamic, dramatic scenes – something that you wouldn’t necessarily associate with Death in Paradise.”

JP actor Tobi Bakare says the team took a lot of “ambitious decisions” with this series, adding: “I feel like the show has developed an identity over the eight years that it’s been running and so I think it’s earned being able to slightly move off it and then come back to it again.”

Why isn’t Danny John-Jules in Death in Paradise?

Series eight marks the departure of original cast member and series favourite, Danny John-Jules, who plays Officer Dwayne Myers. His two children Danté and Danaè also played minor roles in the show.

“We’re very sad to have said goodbye to Danny, who’s brilliant performance as Dwayne has helped make the show such a success,” said executive producer Tim Key. “We wish Danny all the very best and look forward to working with him again.”

Production company Red Planet Pictures have previously said the actor wanted to leave the show “on a high” — following seven series and 62 murders successfully solved.

Where is Death and Paradise filmed?

The idyllic, fictional island of Saint Marie is filmed in Guadeloupe, predominantly in the commune of Deshaies, which doubles for the town of Honoré.