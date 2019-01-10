This Morning to air six days a week with new Sunday show

This Morning is set to air six days a week with a brand new Sunday show being added to its roster, co-host Phillip Schofield has announced.

Advertisement

The weekend edition of ITV’s Bafta-winning daytime show will cover the highlights from This Morning each week, and will also offer viewers “new and exclusive content” according to the broadcaster.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, who currently present Friday’s This Morning, will host the hour-long show, which launches on 20th January.

Schofield revealed the news on Wednesday’s programme, saying: “We have an exciting announcement to make for Sunday mornings, with a weekend episode of This Morning.

“Eamonn and Ruth will be taking you through the highlights of This Morning from that week with some exclusive guests and lots of weekend treats thrown in for good measure.”

His co-host Holly Willoughby added: “It’s official, we’ll be going on the telly six days a week! Lazy Sunday mornings couldn’t get any better.”

Holmes appeared equally excited to be fronting the new show, saying in a statement: “We’ll be there on Sundays to put the cherry on top of your best This Morning bits of the week. Not only will anything you’ve missed be featured, Ruth and I will also be adding our own fresh content that you won’t have seen.”

And Langsford said: “So stay in your pyjamas, put your feet up and enjoy a Sunday on This Morning with us!”

As well as celebrity guest interviews, advice from This Morning’s resident experts, real life stories, recipes and style, Holmes and Langsford will go behind the scenes on the show and offer a sneak preview at what’s to come the following week.

The new show, which airs at 10:30am, will be in direct competition with Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch, and will also clash with BBC1’s The Andrew Marr show and BBC2’s Saturday Kitchen Best Bites.

Advertisement

This Morning on Sunday starts at 10:30am on 20th January on ITV