FA Cup 4th round fixtures : How to watch and live stream on BBC and BT Sport
Your guide to the upcoming games in the oldest club tournament in football
The fourth round fixtures of the FA Cup have been drawn, with Arsenal set to play Manchester United at home, having drawn 2-2 when they last met in December. Gillingham, who beat Cardiff 1-0 in the third round, will now face Swansea City, Manchester City will play Burnley, and Cup holders Chelsea will face either Sheffield Wednesday or Luton.
Sport on TV 2019 calendar
More sport on TV
Times, dates and television coverage are yet to be confirmed, but the matches will take place on the weekend of 26 January and 27th January and will be shared between BBC and BT Sport.
This page will update when TV games, dates and times have been confirmed
FA Cup 3rd round replays
Tuesday 15th January
Blackburn Rovers v Newcastle United – kick-off 7.45pm, live on BT Sport 2
Luton Town v Sheffield Wednesday – kick-off 7.45pm
Stoke City v Shrewsbury Town – kick-off 7.45pm
Wednesday 16th January
Southampton v Derby County – kick-off 7.45pm, live on BBC1 and BBC Sport website
FA Cup – full fourth round fixtures
Swansea v Gillingham
Wimbledon v West Ham
Shrewsbury or Stoke v Wolves
Millwall v Everton
Brighton v West Brom
Bristol City v Bolton
Accrington v Derby or Southampton
Doncaster v Oldham
Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday or Luton
Newcastle or Blackburn v Watford
Middlesbrough v Newport
Manchester City v Burnley
Barnet v Brentford
Portsmouth v QPR
Arsenal v Manchester United
Crystal Palace v Tottenham