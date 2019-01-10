David Beckham is pictured on the set of Peaky Blinders

David Beckham raised our hopes that he’s making a cameo in Peaky Blinders series five with some cheeky Instagram posts from set – but alas, the footballing legend won’t be starring alongside Cillian Murphy in the 1920s Birmingham gangster drama.

The 43-year-old posted a series of selfies on Instagram where he’s dressed in a collarless white shirt, dapper jacket and woollen flat cap. He can also be seen posing with a portrait of Tommy Shelby on set in Stockport, and taking an official picture with creator Steven Knight.

The reason? Beckham has launched his “capsule collection” based on the hit TV show, which he calls “one of my favourite series.” The collection debuted at London Fashion Week Men’s 2019.

A spokesperson for the show confirmed to Manchester Evening News that he was on set simply to visit the cast, and unfortunately would not be making a cameo.

The new series of Peaky Blinders is set to arrive on our screens later this year, and sees a whole load of new additions to the cast including Anya Taylor-Joy, Brian Gleeson, Neil Maskell, Kate Dickie, Emmett J Scanlan, and Sam Claflin.