Victoria and Albert will be “terrified” in series three, says writer Daisy Goodwin

Turbulent times are ahead for Queen Victoria and her husband in series three of the ITV period drama, creator and writer Daisy Goodwin has revealed – as revolutionary unrest threatens the monarchy itself.

The next series of Victoria will begin in 1848, a key moment in European history.

“It’s the closest Britain got to a revolution in the 19th century,” Goodwin told her audience at the TCA (Television Critics Association) summer tour in California.

“The whole of Europe is falling apart. The French king has been thrown off the throne… there are riots in Berlin, and Victoria and Albert are terrified.”

But there is some comfort for the Queen: Prince Albert (Tom Hughes) won’t be killed off for some time yet.

The Queen’s consort died young, at the age of 42 – almost four decades before Victoria. But that was in 1861 and won’t take place in series three.

With Prince Albert’s Great Exhibition of 1851 approaching, “I think we can safely say we’re not going to lose Albert in this series.” she said, according to Deadline.

Albert also has a key role in a period of unrest.

Goodwin explained: “It’s a really interesting time because Victoria just wants the love of her people. She’s almost like a child star who’s grown up with this affection and love, and when it’s withdrawn she’s empty and she doesn’t know what she’s for.

“But Albert thinks to be monarch is not necessarily to give people what they want, but what they need.”

We already know that Kate Fleetwood is joining the cast as Feodora, Victoria’s sister, making an “unexpected return” into the Queen’s life – but Goodwin also teased details of her storyline.

The real Princess Feodora of Leiningen was Victoria’s beloved elder half-sister who had married a German prince and escaped the confines of Kensington Palace while Victoria was still young.

But in this drama, Feodora is resentful and creates tension in the royal household when she comes to visit. After all, her husband is penniless and her sister is a Queen.

“There she is, living in a crumbly, draughty castle in the middle of Germany and she’s having a miserable time,” Goodwin explained. “And there’s Victoria being Queen of England. It doesn’t go down so well.”

Victoria season three starts on PBS Masterpiece in the US, Sunday 13 January, 9/8c

This article was originally published on 31 July 2018