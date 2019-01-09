Huw Edwards reveals he’s considering Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing bosses have asked BBC News at Ten anchor Huw Edwards to join the 2019 series – and he’s strongly considering hitting the dance floor this autumn.

Advertisement

Edwards revealed the news during his appearance on Steve Wright’s Radio 2 show on Tuesday, saying: “Following my stellar appearance reading out the [Strictly] terms and conditions in early December, where I basically set the British television world alight, I was then asked whether I would consider Strictly.

“And I think the answer is, Steve, I’ve come here today for some advice and for your seal of approval.”

After Wright encouraged him to do it, Edwards confessed: “Despite all appearances, I am quite shy.”

He added that the costumes “really scare” him and said: “I think I’ve just got to ponder it over the summer… just gauge public opinion.”

To which Wright replied: “I’d pay to see you in a frilly shirt doing the Tango.”

Edwards has further teased his participation on Strictly with an Instagram post:

If Edwards does join the line-up, he’ll be following in the footsteps of his fellow BBC presenters Scott Mills, Zoe Ball, Kate Silverton and Gabby Logan, to name a few.

Advertisement

Former Radio 2 presenter Chris Evans also recently revealed he said “yes” to Strictly. Other rumoured contestants for the 2019 series include Alan Carr, Vogue Williams and Louis Theroux.