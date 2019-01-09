Accessibility Links

Huw Edwards reveals he’s considering Strictly Come Dancing

The BBC News at Ten presenter says he needs to “gauge public opinion” after being asked to join the show by Strictly bosses

Huw Edwards in N9 news studio for the Ten O'Clock news

Strictly Come Dancing bosses have asked BBC News at Ten anchor Huw Edwards to join the 2019 series – and he’s strongly considering hitting the dance floor this autumn.

Edwards revealed the news during his appearance on Steve Wright’s Radio 2 show on Tuesday, saying: “Following my stellar appearance reading out the [Strictly] terms and conditions in early December, where I basically set the British television world alight, I was then asked whether I would consider Strictly.

“And I think the answer is, Steve, I’ve come here today for some advice and for your seal of approval.”

After Wright encouraged him to do it, Edwards confessed: “Despite all appearances, I am quite shy.”

He added that the costumes “really scare” him and said: “I think I’ve just got to ponder it over the summer… just gauge public opinion.”

To which Wright replied: “I’d pay to see you in a frilly shirt doing the Tango.”

Edwards has further teased his participation on Strictly with an Instagram post:

If Edwards does join the line-up, he’ll be following in the footsteps of his fellow BBC presenters Scott Mills, Zoe Ball, Kate Silverton and Gabby Logan, to name a few.

Former Radio 2 presenter Chris Evans also recently revealed he said “yes” to Strictly. Other rumoured contestants for the 2019 series include Alan Carr, Vogue Williams and Louis Theroux.

