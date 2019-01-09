Love Island star’s awareness raising of testicular cancer led to his brother discovering he has the disease

Love Island star Chris Hughes, who has campaigned to raise awareness of testicular cancer and had a check-up live on ITV’s This Morning, says his brother has since been diagnosed with the disease.

Hughes posted a photo on Instagram of him and his brother Ben as children, with a caption revealing that his sibling checked for lumps the day after Hughes was screened for testicular cancer on live TV.

The post reads: “A sad day. My brother was diagnosed with testicular cancer this lunchtime, in which we pray for a kind prognosis. He came into my room at 3am the morning after my testicular examination on tv, clearly struggling to sleep, telling me he’d found a lump and asked me if he’s checking it right.

“To which I told him, ‘Ben, it’s 3am, I’ll look in the morning, but if there’s a lump, go and check it checked tomorrow with the doctor’. Today he sent me a message telling me the news, and thanking me for making him aware, else he’d never have known he had cancer. That literally broke my heart.

“Testicular cancer is a silent killer, men need realise this and check themselves regularly. It takes 10 seconds. Please do it.”

Hughes, who appeared on the 2017 series of Love Island, decided to campaign for testicular cancer awareness after having a health scare as a teenager and undergoing three operations on his left testicle.

On This Morning in November, when he bravely stripped off for a live examination, Hughes revealed that his cousin had testicular cancer and that both of his brothers were infertile.