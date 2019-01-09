Game of Thrones prequel casts Humans, Harry Potter and Narnia stars as recurring characters

The Game of Thrones prequel cast will fittingly include actors from across the fantasy TV and film firmament.

HBO has cast eight rising stars to join Naomi Watts and Josh Whitehouse in the drama pilot, which SJ Clarkson is on board to direct.

Naomi Ackie – who is next appearing in Star Wars: Episode IX – is set to feature, alongside Jamie Campbell Bower, who had parts in Twilight and Mortal Instruments, and played a young Gellert Grindelwald in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

Black Mirror and Humans’ Ivanno Jeremiah joins The Chronicles of Narnia’s Georgie Henley and Fantastic Beasts’ Toby Regbo, while Guerrilla and Paula star Denise Gough and Harlots actress Sheila Atim have also been cast.

HBO is, naturally, keeping schtum about their characters, and all we know so far is that Watts will play a “charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret”.

Additional casting for the Game of Thrones prequel is expected to be announced at a later date.

The series will be set thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, and will tell the tale of the descent of Westeros from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour.

Thrones author George RR Martin previously revealed that “Westeros is a very different place” in the prequel.

He told EW: “There’s no King’s Landing. There’s no Iron Throne. There are no Targaryens — Valyria has hardly begun to rise yet with its dragons and the great empire that it built. We’re dealing with a different and older world and hopefully that will be part of the fun of the series.”

Game of Thrones will return to screens with series eight in April 2019